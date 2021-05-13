E-40 Drops New Music Video For "19 Dolla Lap Dance (Ft. Suga Free)"



As you know, over the course of his storied career, E-40 has earned several platinum and gold certifications for his music, including 2006's " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum hip-hop artist E-40 released the brand-new music video for his single "19 Dolla Lap Dance (feat. Suga Free)," which was produced by ProHoeZak.Directed by Jae, Synth, the "19 Dolla Lap Dance" visual captures the Bay rapper E-40 and Suga Free in the club as well as other people surrounded by girls, while enjoying a show and throwing "$19" cash.Recently, E-40 dropped the video release of his song "I Stand On That feat. T.I. and Joyner Lucas)" off his solo studio album, Terms and Conditions, which came as part of a bundle album alongside Too $hort. 40's Terms and Conditions album included several collaborations with veterans and rising stars alike, including G-Eazy, Freddie Gibbs, Brent Faiyaz, Drakeo the Ruler, Gashi, Larry June and Symba, among others.As you know, over the course of his storied career, E-40 has earned several platinum and gold certifications for his music, including 2006's " Snap Yo Fingers " with Lil Jon and Sean P, 2012's "Function (feat. YG, Iamsul and Problem)," 2014's "I Don't F*ck With You" with Big Sean and 2016's "Law" alongside Yo Gotti, etc.



