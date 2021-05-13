Korn Announce U.S. Summer Tour 2021





Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on



Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13th at 10:00AM local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14thst at 12:00PM local time at www.livenation.com.



A stunning paean to loss and darkness, KORN's 2019 album THE NOTHING proved to be another historic release for the band. It marked their 14th Top 10 entry on the 'Billboard 200' and lifted them into rarified air giving them the fifth-most Top 10 debuts of any rock band in the history of the chart. Led by singles "You'll Never Find Me," "Can You Hear Me," and "Cold," Noisey declared THE NOTHING "continues KORN's mission of probing the hidden corners and harsh realities of life within a shroud discordant darkness." REVOLVER crowned THE NOTHING "KORN's best album in over 10 years," while Metal Hammer affirmed the album "recaptures the genuine darkness of their earlier works" in a glowing 4.5-out-of-5 star review. The FADER added, "KORN have never shied away from innovation... the icons have always looked forward," and Los Angeles Times applauded the "...deep and potent performances from the band, evoking their ever-present rage but also feelings of loss and isolation." NME affirmed, "This urgent and important record will ensure the veterans don't get lost in the shuffle." Once again, KORN redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music as perennial outliers and enduring iconoclasts.



Formed in 1995, STAIND has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The album Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single "It's Been Awhile," one of the most played songs in modern rock history, spending 20 weeks at #1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their new album, Live: It's Been Awhile was recorded.



KORN North American Summer Tour Dates with STAIND:

8/5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL

8/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union

8/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8/21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

8/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff

8/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE

9/2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom

9/3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

9/6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

9/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival Date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum band KORN have announced an epic U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests STAIND on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night [full itinerary below].Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21st. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival on September 23rd.Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13th at 10:00AM local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14thst at 12:00PM local time at www.livenation.com.A stunning paean to loss and darkness, KORN's 2019 album THE NOTHING proved to be another historic release for the band. It marked their 14th Top 10 entry on the 'Billboard 200' and lifted them into rarified air giving them the fifth-most Top 10 debuts of any rock band in the history of the chart. Led by singles "You'll Never Find Me," "Can You Hear Me," and "Cold," Noisey declared THE NOTHING "continues KORN's mission of probing the hidden corners and harsh realities of life within a shroud discordant darkness." REVOLVER crowned THE NOTHING "KORN's best album in over 10 years," while Metal Hammer affirmed the album "recaptures the genuine darkness of their earlier works" in a glowing 4.5-out-of-5 star review. The FADER added, "KORN have never shied away from innovation... the icons have always looked forward," and Los Angeles Times applauded the "...deep and potent performances from the band, evoking their ever-present rage but also feelings of loss and isolation." NME affirmed, "This urgent and important record will ensure the veterans don't get lost in the shuffle." Once again, KORN redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music as perennial outliers and enduring iconoclasts.Formed in 1995, STAIND has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The album Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single "It's Been Awhile," one of the most played songs in modern rock history, spending 20 weeks at #1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their new album, Live: It's Been Awhile was recorded.KORN North American Summer Tour Dates with STAIND:8/5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre8/7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds8/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek8/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live8/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion8/14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain8/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center8/20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre8/21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center8/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater8/25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview8/27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL8/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center8/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre9/2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center9/3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake9/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO9/6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater9/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre9/11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre9/12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre9/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion9/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater9/18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater9/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman9/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life** Festival Date.



