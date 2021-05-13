Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear



"I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kinda losing sound in my left," he told his 1.8 million followers.



He's been experiencing dizziness and can't walk a straight line. "All of this out of nowhere, don't know how or why," added Tank, who's been seeing a doctor and taking medication.



Despite the scary prognosis, he remains optimistic. "It still hasn't given me a reason to give up. It still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be. The goals are still the same, to be great, to be the greatest."



He plans to keep fighting and will be documenting his journey with the hope of inspiring others. "No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body's failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going, keep pushing," he urged.

He received messages of support from friends and family including his wife Zena Foster. "I love you babe and don't worry I can talk louder," she commented.



In December,

"@jessiej i diagnosed him with what you had around going on around christmas time," wrote Zena.

