Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs

dick clark productions and NBC today announced that record-breaking music superstar Drake
will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the "2021 Billboard Music
Awards" (BBMAs). Drake
holds the title for most Billboard Music
Awards with 27, setting the mark after taking home 12 awards in 2019. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Billboard's Artists of the Decade category ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019.
Artist of the Decade Honoree By-The-Numbers:
For 2010s:
Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - the most of the decade of any artist
33 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - the most of the decade of any artist
Six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
18 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist
69 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist
10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart
Career Chart Records:
Only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
A record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
A record 45 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
A record 22 No. 1 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart
A record 84 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart
A record 120 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Notable Chart Stats:
Eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart
11 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart
This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard Music
Awards" finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.
Previously announced performers include: P!NK, who will receive the distinguished ICON Award, and The Weeknd.
Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is open from May 10 at 9am PT to May 21 at 11:59pm PT on Twitter and com/bbmasvote. For more information, visit billbaordmusicawards.com/vote.
For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.
The "2021 Billboard Music
Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
For the latest news on the Billboard Music
Awards (BBMAs) visit com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs. The "2021 Billboard Music
Awards" is sponsored by Rockstar Energy
Drink, Security Benefit and Xfinity.