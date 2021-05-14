Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs





Billboard's Artists of the Decade category ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019.



Artist of the Decade Honoree By-The-Numbers:



For 2010s:

Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - the most of the decade of any artist

33 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - the most of the decade of any artist

Six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

18 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist

69 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist

10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart



Career Chart Records:

Only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 45 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 22 No. 1 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

A record 84 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

A record 120 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart



Notable Chart Stats:

Eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

11 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart



This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard

Previously announced performers include: P!NK, who will receive the distinguished ICON Award, and The Weeknd.

Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is open from May 10 at 9am PT to May 21 at 11:59pm PT on Twitter and com/bbmasvote. For more information, visit billbaordmusicawards.com/vote.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.



The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

The "2021 Billboard

For the latest news on the Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and NBC today announced that record-breaking music superstar Drake will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the "2021 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs). Drake holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27, setting the mark after taking home 12 awards in 2019. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.Billboard's Artists of the Decade category ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019.Artist of the Decade Honoree By-The-Numbers:For 2010s:Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - the most of the decade of any artist33 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - the most of the decade of any artistSix No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart18 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist69 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart - the most of the decade of any artist10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chartCareer Chart Records:Only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chartA record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chartA record 45 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chartA record 22 No. 1 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chartA record 84 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chartA record 120 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chartNotable Chart Stats:Eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chartNine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart11 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chartThis year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard Music Awards" finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.Previously announced performers include: P!NK, who will receive the distinguished ICON Award, and The Weeknd.Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is open from May 10 at 9am PT to May 21 at 11:59pm PT on Twitter and com/bbmasvote. For more information, visit billbaordmusicawards.com/vote.For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs. The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink, Security Benefit and Xfinity.



