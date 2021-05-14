The Offspring Debuts "We Never Have Sex Anymore" Music Video



The video takes a literal animalistic approach, enlisting human's closest genetic species - chimpanzees - to play out the lamentations of the punchy, horn-heavy, tongue-in-cheek song. The result is three and a half minutes that include all-too-familiar scenes of passions fading and a wild night out with John Stamos.



"We Never Have Sex Anymore" is on The Offspring's tenth studio album Let The Bad Times Roll, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Alternative album chart, charted at #2 on Billboard Top Rock Albums and #27 on the Billboard Top 200 in its first week. The album, which marks the band's first in almost a decade, was released April 16th via Concord Records.



Rock Cellar Magazine hailed "We Never Have Sex Anymore" a track that "boasts a memorable hook and a whimsical spirit," while Loudwire proclaimed it one of the best rock & metal songs released in April 2021.



The



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SoCal icons and one of punk rock's best-selling bands of all time, The Offspring, unveiled the music video for "We Never Have Sex Anymore" today.The video takes a literal animalistic approach, enlisting human's closest genetic species - chimpanzees - to play out the lamentations of the punchy, horn-heavy, tongue-in-cheek song. The result is three and a half minutes that include all-too-familiar scenes of passions fading and a wild night out with John Stamos."We Never Have Sex Anymore" is on The Offspring's tenth studio album Let The Bad Times Roll, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Alternative album chart, charted at #2 on Billboard Top Rock Albums and #27 on the Billboard Top 200 in its first week. The album, which marks the band's first in almost a decade, was released April 16th via Concord Records.Rock Cellar Magazine hailed "We Never Have Sex Anymore" a track that "boasts a memorable hook and a whimsical spirit," while Loudwire proclaimed it one of the best rock & metal songs released in April 2021.The Offspring have shown no signs of slowing down as they continue to dominate airplay and charts worldwide, ascending to #1 at Active Rock and inching towards Top 15 at Alternative radio. Let The Bad Times Roll has sold over 38,000 units and amassed nearly 22 million streams across the U.S since its debut. Success for the album has skyrocketed to the top of the charts all around the globe, hitting career high chart debuts with seven top 5s and ten top 10s, including an all-new top 3 in the U.K., marking their highest-charting to date in the market. Legends and innovators of the Southern California punk rock scene, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, won countless awards, and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone. Their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, but the band turned their focus to a new album release in 2021. The band is comprised of singer Dexter Holland, guitarist Noodles, drummer Pete Parada and bassist Todd Morse.



