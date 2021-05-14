Alyssa Joseph Releases Creative Lyric Video For Her Grungy Banger "Easier"





Indie-rocker and self-identified "grungy sadgirl" Alyssa Joseph released a deliciously creative lyric video for her song "easier". From bagels to baked-beans, the lyrics in the video are made entirely from diner breakfast food! The lyric video, created by videographer Max Sternlict, reflects the meaning and lyrics of the song in a distinctly unique way. The song is about a relationship that neither member is truly willing to exit, as it opens with the lines "We say that it's breakfast, nothing more. Even though I know you want an open door so we meet at different diners." Holding nothing back on this garage-tinged rocker, Alyssa Joseph presses her powerful voice and growling guitars to describe someone struggling to swallow the lies they tell themselves to get through the day.

Alyssa Joseph opened up about the meaning behind this gut-punch of a song, saying "easier is a nod to my New Jersey roots and just an honest song where I call out an ex and myself. We'd meet up once a month at diners after we dated to keep the door open, since that was easier than finding someone new. Writing this song forced me to take a hard look at how I cope with heartbreak and isolation." The lyric video, which only came together last-minute, started with writing the lyrics in ketchup and moved on to other breakfast foods in an ode to Jersey diners. Describing the process of creating the video, Joseph says, "not everything happens for a reason, but nothing is a mistake."

A New Jersey native and recent East Nashville transplant, Alyssa draws influence from contemporary songwriters like Julia Jacklin, Sharon Van Etten, and Big Thief. Prior to the pandemic, Alyssa had spent the last few years cutting her teeth touring up and down the east coast, where she became a familiar favorite at Sofar Sounds in NYC, Philly, Boston, and DC. Pairing carefully candid guitar playing with intensely confessional lyrics, Alyssa finds power in her own vulnerability. Her writing is tender and honest, even blunt at times, but always deeply personal - proof that she's still figuring it out, just like the rest of us.




