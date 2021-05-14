Born Of Osiris Release New Track "Angel Or Alien" And Announce New Album "Angel Or Alien"



"After what has been an extremely trying year for the world, we couldn't be more excited to bring you our new album,



The



Born of Osiris keyboardist and vocalist Joe Buras also commented: "There is a longing for connection. It's not always easy and we crave it whether we know it or sometimes not. We get lost in thought at times but we always have to end up facing the world, exposed to the earth. You can shine like an Angel or hide like an Alien. Either way your heart and time are going towards the future and the end."

Metal powerhouse Born of Osiris has today unleashed their latest video, "Angel or Alien". Not only that, but the band has also announced their eagerly awaited album, "Angel or Alien" which will be out on July 2, 2021 (via Sumerian Records). With crushing vocals and intricate guitar work laced with electronic twists and turns, "Angel or Alien" is the successive album to 2019's juggernaut "The Simulation". 

Speaking on the album announcement and new music video, guitarist Lee McKinney shared:

"After what has been an extremely trying year for the world, we couldn't be more excited to bring you our new album, Angel or Alien. We feel like we brought the best elements from each album in our discography and combined them into what you will hear on Angel or Alien. So, no matter what album you favor in our discography, this one should shine. We tried to refine and improve on each aspect that makes us Born of Osiris, and I think it's apparent on this record.

The Angel or Alien music video was actually extremely challenging for the band and crew. We wanted to walk out into the desert where there were no footprints and find the right spot for the performance shots. I'm sure you can imagine everyone loading guitars, drums, cabs, cameras, power, etc. across the desert with each step you take sinking 6 inches into the sand. It all lead up to a moment I'll never forget - everything set up on top of a dune in the desert, performing with my best friends and a great crew of amazing people filming, and looking over the desert in between takes as the sun set. I'll never forget the moments we shared that day. I think I can speak for the band AND camera crew when I say that we truly hope you love the final product, it was both a challenge and a pleasure to create."

Born of Osiris keyboardist and vocalist Joe Buras also commented: "There is a longing for connection. It's not always easy and we crave it whether we know it or sometimes not. We get lost in thought at times but we always have to end up facing the world, exposed to the earth. You can shine like an Angel or hide like an Alien. Either way your heart and time are going towards the future and the end."




