Pop / Rock 14/05/2021

Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burgeoning artist Ambar Lucid is doing music on her own terms. The Dominican / Mexican songstress has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in America and has no plans to slow down. Signing with 300 Entertainment, Ambar unveils a new record "Get Lost In The Music" alongside the announcement of EP, Get Lost In The Music, releasing June 18.

Continuing Ambar's "conscious spiritual journey," the kaleidoscopic single/video flaunts a dreamy melody, '60's psychedelic influences, and Ambar's captivating vocals - taking you on a trip inside Ambar's mind. Serving as an unintentional ode to 2020, Ambar's "Get Lost In The Music" is an anthem for letting go of all the negative in the past year and, well, getting lost in the music. On a mission to touch as many souls as possible, Ambar is manifesting radical self love and empowerment with her music. In her own words, "I'm healing our generational trauma." With 500K monthly listeners on Spotify and over 50K followers across social media, Ambar is continuing to do just that.

The 20 year old's lyrics are casually bilingual, effortlessly slipping between Spanish and English when it suits her mood or the composition. Her highly acclaimed single "A letter to my younger self," about the effects of her father's deportation, has over 19M streams. In addition, Ambar released a documentary chronicling the reunion of her and her father called Llegaron las Flores - watch below.

Growing up a stone's throw away from New Jersey, Ambar spent her childhood dreaming of a brighter future and finding refuge in pop artists such as Lady Gaga, Kesha, Selena Gomez... Until, unsurprisingly, Ambar realized that music was and could be her destiny. She started learning to play instruments [ukulele & piano], teaching herself to play the guitar with the help of YouTube tutorials, and began uploading original music to Soundcloud. Organically, a passionate fan base developed.

Gaining praise from renowned media such as Pitchfork, The Fader, NME, Complex, to name a few, Ambar is a true One to Watch and is included in Fender Next Class of 2021. Watch out for more surprise appearances coming this summer...






