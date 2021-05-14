Reservoir Signs Songwriter & Artist Breland To Worldwide Publishing Deal





BRELAND knocked on every possible music-industry door while in college and eventually broke through as a songwriter, landing a number of high-profile cuts for YK Osiris and ELHAE. He continued to work on his own music, posting the song "My Truck" on social media in February 2020. What began as a personal challenge to elicit just 500 comments, became a Platinum-certified track, appeared in a Chevrolet advertising campaign, and garnered multi-platform success, hitting #1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 charts. The single's success helped pave the way for his signing a record deal with Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records. Praised by Rolling Stone as "1,000 percent the whole package," BRELAND has also been featured in leading press outlets like Genius, Paper, USA TODAY, and Billboard's "Emerging Artists Spotlight."



In May 2020, BRELAND released his debut self-titled EP, which crossed genres of Country, Hip-Hop, R&B and Pop. The EP included "My Truck," plus a remix with Country superstar Sam Hunt, and five other standout co-writes, including "Hot Sauce." Following the success of his EP, BRELAND released a two-song compilation in honor of Juneteenth, Rage & Sorrow. He also collaborated on Keith Urban's #1 Billboard Top Country Album The



Thus far in 2021, BRELAND has dropped a single, "Cross Country," plus a remix with Mickey Guyton. Rolling Stone lauded the single as "incredibly catchy" and noted, "As with 'My Truck,' BRELAND is a country star who's proved he can weave his way through undeniable pop hooks."

"I'm a genreless songwriter that wants to blur the lines between cultures with my pen, and I've been looking for a team of people that would know how to take what I'm doing to the next level," says BRELAND. "I think the Reservoir team embodies that genrelessness in a really exciting and progressive way."



Reservoir EVP of Creative, John Ozier says, "BRELAND is a signing that really excites us. Not only is he creating some great country crossover songs, but he exudes such an inspiring energy that we know he's going to be fantastic to work with."



Adds Reservoir EVP Global Creative

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II ($ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reservoir announces the signing of Platinum-selling songwriter and artist Daniel Breland (pka BRELAND) to a worldwide publishing deal. The signing, which includes his full catalog, breakout hit "My Truck," and future works, marks BRELAND's first-ever publishing deal.BRELAND knocked on every possible music-industry door while in college and eventually broke through as a songwriter, landing a number of high-profile cuts for YK Osiris and ELHAE. He continued to work on his own music, posting the song "My Truck" on social media in February 2020. What began as a personal challenge to elicit just 500 comments, became a Platinum-certified track, appeared in a Chevrolet advertising campaign, and garnered multi-platform success, hitting #1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 charts. The single's success helped pave the way for his signing a record deal with Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records. Praised by Rolling Stone as "1,000 percent the whole package," BRELAND has also been featured in leading press outlets like Genius, Paper, USA TODAY, and Billboard's "Emerging Artists Spotlight."In May 2020, BRELAND released his debut self-titled EP, which crossed genres of Country, Hip-Hop, R&B and Pop. The EP included "My Truck," plus a remix with Country superstar Sam Hunt, and five other standout co-writes, including "Hot Sauce." Following the success of his EP, BRELAND released a two-song compilation in honor of Juneteenth, Rage & Sorrow. He also collaborated on Keith Urban's #1 Billboard Top Country Album The Speed of Now Part 1, co-writing and featuring on single "Out The Cage" alongside Nile Rogers, and co-writing track "Soul Food."Thus far in 2021, BRELAND has dropped a single, "Cross Country," plus a remix with Mickey Guyton. Rolling Stone lauded the single as "incredibly catchy" and noted, "As with 'My Truck,' BRELAND is a country star who's proved he can weave his way through undeniable pop hooks.""I'm a genreless songwriter that wants to blur the lines between cultures with my pen, and I've been looking for a team of people that would know how to take what I'm doing to the next level," says BRELAND. "I think the Reservoir team embodies that genrelessness in a really exciting and progressive way."Reservoir EVP of Creative, John Ozier says, "BRELAND is a signing that really excites us. Not only is he creating some great country crossover songs, but he exudes such an inspiring energy that we know he's going to be fantastic to work with."Adds Reservoir EVP Global Creative Director Donna Caseine, "From New York to London, and Nashville to LA, our team is eager to dive in. BRELAND's personality is infectious and his talent immeasurable. It's an honor to welcome him to the Reservoir family."This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II ($ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ.



