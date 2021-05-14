Nicki Minaj Releases 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever!



After a decade since Pink Friday introduced her to the mainstream, 2020 was another big year for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, unleashes her groundbreaking 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming platforms for the first time today. This year marks the 12-year anniversary of the iconic collection, and the first time she has blessed fans with its commercial release.The seminal mixtape cemented Nicki as a future icon when it initially landed on April 18, 2009.Recognized as an undisputed landmark release, Beam Me Up Scotty launched Nicki's first hit "I Get Crazy" [feat. Lil Wayne]. At the time, the song vaulted into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart and top 40 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Beyond reworking notable hits such as Soulja Boy Tell'em's "Donk," DJ Khaled & T-Pain's "Go Hard," and V.I.C.'s "Get Silly," the 23-track opus heralded Nicki as an elite rapper with expansive vision and earth-shattering promise. Her signature flow scorched originals such as "Kill Da DJ" and "Keys Under Palm Trees" and placed her in grasp of the throne as Queen…Expanding the original tracklisting, she also locks and loads Beam Me Up Scotty with standalone anthems "Boss Ass Bitch (Remix)" and "Chi-Raq" (with G Herbo) as well as three brand new tracks including her new song "Seeing Green" (with Drake & Lil Wayne), "Fractions," and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)" (with Skillibeng)." Check out the full tracklisting below.Recently, Nicki's hit " Anaconda " passed 1 billion views on YouTube. She's the first female rapper to accomplish such a feat on a solo track and now has six music videos with over the billion-view mark.This year, Nicki will also release a new docuseries coming to HBO Max. The series is directed by six-time Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut with Jay-Z's "Fade to Black." Each of the six half-hour episodes of this untitled project will explore Nicki's brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey. With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood.Until then, experience Beam Me Up Scotty again or for the first time now and stay tuned for more from Nicki Minaj.TRACKLISTING:Seeing Green (with Drake & Lil Wayne)FractionsCrocodile Teeth (Remix) [with Skillibeng]Chi-Raq (with G Herbo)Boss Ass Bitch (Remix) [with PTAF]IntroItty Bitty PiggyI Get Crazy (feat. Lil Wayne)Kill Da DJ Nicki Minaj SpeaksSlumber Party (feat. Gucci Mane)Shopaholic (feat. Gucci Mane, Bobby V, & F1Jo)Gotta Go Hard (feat. Lil Wayne) Nicki Minaj Speaks #2Best I Ever Had (Remix)Keys Under Palm TreesSillyEasy (feat. Gucci Mane & Rocko) Nicki Minaj Speaks #3EnvyCan Anybody Hear Me?Still I RiseBeam Me Up Scotty Nicki Minaj has set the tone in music, fashion and beauty for more than a decade - making history and building her superstar personal brand along the way.Minaj was the first Woman with 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, with an astounding 114 entries total to date (the most among female hip-hop acts), two #1 hits, 59 top 40 Hot 100 hits (also a record among female hip-hop acts), and 19 top 10 Hot 100 hits (another record among female hip-hop acts). She also holds the record as a songwriter for the "Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s." Recently, Nicki's hit " Anaconda " passed 1 billion views on YouTube. She's the first female rapper to accomplish such a feat on a solo track and now has six music videos with over the billion-view mark. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, her landmark debut Pink Friday sold over 375,000 copies in its first week, according to MRC Data, - the largest sales week for a female hip-hop artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998.In addition to music, Minaj has made numerous TV and film appearances, including as a judge on "American Idol" along with film roles in 2014's "The Other Woman" alongside Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann and 2016's "Barbershop: The Next Cut." She's also done voiceover for "Ice Age: Continental Drift." What's more, she's had high-profile deals with Fendi, Adidas, H&M, Diesel, Mercedes-Benz, Sprint and Pepsi, released a nail polish collection with OPI and was the face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign. Her branded lipstick, according to Racked, was the brand's highest-selling Viva Glam lipstick of all-time. Not to mention, she is a co-owner of TIDAL, and her BEATS 1 QUEEN radio show stands out as "the highest-rated show in Apple Music history."After a decade since Pink Friday introduced her to the mainstream, 2020 was another big year for Nicki Minaj with two number ones on the Billboard Hot 100. These achievements further sealed her place in history among the most influential artists ever.



