Cosmic Gate Announce New Single 'Feel It' & May 19 Livestream From Mexico

twitter.com/BlackHoleRec New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their Miami Best Of 2020 set taking just three months to become the group's most popular YouTube upload to date (over 2.2 Million views and counting!), livestream culture's now second nature to Cosmic Gate. With March's album-heralding Miami Open Skies livestream seeing the same trajectory (already hitting 1 Million views), Nic & Bossi decided to follow fan requests and make a trip down Mexico way in May.Blazing the trail to 'MOSAIIK' - their hotly anticipated 2021 album, CG makes a welcome return to Mexico - the country that hosted the event that many consider their greatest-ever performance: ASOT Mexico 900. This time though, setting and circumstance are markedly different, as the duo roll on San Miguel De Allende in Mexico's central highlands.Now, for the travel-heads out there, that name might be ringing some serious bells, and for the finest of reasons. Voted Condé Nast Traveller's Best Small City In The World in 2020 (and for the third year running no less!), Nic & Bossi have harboured a dream to stage a show within the UNESCO World Heritage city for some time.This month that moment arrives, as - from the rooftop stage of the city's Selina venue - they will simulcast their second 'MOSAIIK' livestream into the night via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch (all accessible via https://cosmicgate.lnk.to/sundowner). Back-dropped by San Miguel's spectacularly lit Baroque architecture, and in the shadow of the historic cathedral, May 19 will see Nic & Bossi drop the latest/greatest spring-sonics on offer. From 6PM CET / 12PM EST / 9AM PST you'll also be the very first to see, hear (and feel!) Cosmic Gate's second 'MOSAIIK'-pathfinder, 'Feel It'.After 'Blame's mood-fuelled opener, 'Feel It' trades in sub-bass boom, clock-tick percussion-tension & true grit synths, swing the needle to the top-of-its-drop and a stadium-sized conclusion. Released two days after their May 19 Mexico livestream set, you can turn it up… and 'Feel It' from May 21! Cosmic Gate - 'Feel It' out on 21stt May 2021 - pre-save now: blackhole.lnk.to/feelitCosmic Gate's Mexico Sundowner SetDate: Wednesday, 19th May 2021Time: 6PM CET / 12PM EST / 9AM PSTVia: Youtube, Facebook & Twitchyoutube.com/channel/cosmicgatetv // twitch.tv/cosmicgatemusic // facebook.com/cosmicgatetwitter.com/cosmicgatesoundcloud.com/cosmicgateofficialinstagram.com/realcosmicgateblackholerecordings.comsoundcloud.com/blackholerecordingsfacebook.com/blackholerecordingstwitter.com/BlackHoleRec



