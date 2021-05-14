KAIS Gives Us Some Indie Rock Sugar In His Latest Single "Spirit City Kiss"



www.instagram.com/KAISofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For his latest single, Spirit City Kiss, Larnaca, Cyprus-based artist KAIS borrowed a few tones from 90s indie and paid ode to his spiritual home.With a grungy Coffee-and-TV-Esque production containing swaggering, longing, intimate indie-rock vocals against synths and rich accordant guitar chords, Spirit City Kiss opens up as a psychedelically-tinged rabbit hole. Enter, and you will share the same nostalgia for the city that allows you to feel at home. Spirit City Kiss is yet another testament to KAIS' ability to intrepidly explore ubiquitous social dynamics and open up the conversation around them. It was recorded at Hot Soap Studios, produced and mixed by KAIS, Andreas Matheou and mastered by Brock McFarlane (CPS Mastering).KAIS (Kais Khoury) is a Canadian, Jordan-born singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music producer renowned for his unique fusions of indie, psych, soul, folk and blues.For KAIS, music isn't just a form of expression; it is also a tool to positively influence others; his earlier music explored world issues such as global warming and war; today, he is utilising meta poetry to illustrate what words can't say alone about what it means to be human.Away from music, he's sating his wanderlust desires, travelling the globe and has been gracing stages since the early 00s. In 2014, he took part in the Mayor of London Big Busk. In 2014, he also graduated with a diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering (Point Blank Music College). With a full band, he performed throughout Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON and Seattle, WA in 2016 and 2017, and performed at SXSW in Austin, TX in 2018.Recent achievements include an Honorary Mention in the 2016 International Songwriting Competition, a Canadian Best Out of Province nomination at the 13th Annual Toronto Independent Music Awards and a Lyrics Finalist in the 2017 USA Songwriting Competition.As of October 2018, having moved back to the Middle East to support his family business, KAIS inaugurated his state of the art Recording Studio on the island of Cyprus; he plans to use it for his six-track EP, due for release in September 2021.open.spotify.com/artist/34YGj8zD4v5QcWjfxkQ537?si=G5fe2A3WTJ6wmtfloVLAOwwww.instagram.com/KAISofficial



