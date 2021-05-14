Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/05/2021

Cold Blue - Painting Skies (Original & Sunny Lax Mixes)

Cold Blue - Painting Skies (Original & Sunny Lax Mixes)
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week Cold Blue expands on another story from last year's 'Summer Chills' LP, singling out the ever-epic 'Painting Skies'. Devolving it from the album version's chillout origins, he's brought in master-crafter Sunny Lax to deliver something wholly more foot-moving in nature.

Naturally, in all its affecting, night-time-beckoning majesty, the release includes Tobias's original design for 'Painting Skies'. Beat-free, with a rising & falling intensity, hinged around sometimes-sombre strings, elegantly nagging note arrangements and big chord sweeps, it provides the perfect spur for Sunny's mix.

Along with the fundamental elements of its melodic structure, the Hungarian retains all the heart of the Original. From there though Levente Márton breaks north for the clubfloor, applying acidic squall, bass surf & aquatic FX, whilst up above rise towering harmonics & pristine chime - all driven by his killer key changes.

A chest-swelling, heartstring-tugging, goosebump-popping, lump-in-the-throat inducing 'Spring's Here!' cheer, 'Painting Skies' gets its single-stripes today. Steam or purchase here (https://blackhole.complete.me/skiesrmx).

Cold Blue's 'Painting Skies' tracklist:
Painting Skies (Original Mix)
Painting Skies (Sunny Lax Remix)
Painting Skies (Sunny Lax Extended Remix)

facebook.com/coldbluemusic
soundcloud.com/coldblue
twitter.com/cold_blue
instagram.com/coldbluemusic
blackholerecordings.com
soundcloud.com/blackholerecordings
facebook.com/blackholerecordings
twitter.com/BlackHoleRec
youtube.com/blackholerecordings






Most read news of the week
"Less Noise, More Music," An Exclusive Concert Event, Presented By Lucky Brand
E-40 Drops New Music Video For "19 Dolla Lap Dance (Ft. Suga Free)"
Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'
Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & Luke Bryan Announce First Performance Dates For Exclusive Headliner Engagements At Resorts World Las Vegas
Lauren Daigle To Stream A Night At The Ryman With Lauren Daigle And Friends, June 6
Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Freedom, Justice, And Hope
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees
Werewolves Gave America A Frenetic Shake With Their Post-Punk Tinged Alt-Rock Album


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0166631 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026638507843018 secs