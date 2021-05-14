Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 14/05/2021

The Moontown Project Brought The Dancefloor To The Airwaves With Their Alt-Electro Solo Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh from their relocation to Leeds, UK, the Moontown Project is here with their second solo single, 'Mademoiselle', a funk-driven feat of garage-infused indie electro-house that nostalgically recollects the atmosphere of dancefloor euphoria.

Beneath the mellow spacey reverb, the basslines feed the funk as the synths throw nuances of synthpop and jazz your way while flowing through dizzying time signatures that turn an otherwise hypnotic and psychedelic track into a galvanising track that compels you to groove.

After working with members of the Nine8 Collective in London, the Moontown Project is set to gain a strong foothold in the Northern music scene with their ethereally danceable sound that has recently seen the duo signed by the London-based label; Stogey Records.

The Moontown Project said: "Mademoiselle embraces some of the 2-step rhythms, funky bass and ethereal synth lines that once seemed so familiar when DJs and bands performed in the pre-COVID world.
By bringing signature sonic aspects and merging them with melodic harmonised vocal lines and indie/post-punk influenced lyrics, Mademoiselle is a track that finds the perfect balance between euphoria and nostalgia."

Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said: "With the Moontown Project's arrival, I'm not sure we can say that it's grim up north anymore. Their genre-defying tendencies paired with the instant accessibility offered by the harmonised vocals turned Mademoiselle into a track that you'll hear for the first time and melt into."

The Moontown Project is Will Swain-Smith on guitar & lead vocals and Guy Molony on keys, bass & lead vocals. Since their inception, they have garnered acclaim from BBC Introducing: London, Amazing Radio, Hoxton Radio, Independent Music News and Soundwave Magazine.
In previous projects, before lockdown, the pair performed live at Scala, Brixton Jamm, Amersham Arms, 02 Academy Islington, Camden Assembly, Troubadour, amongst others.
After collaborating with a collective of artists and rappers in their South-West London studio, the Moontown Project are coming into their own in 2021; after relocating to Leeds, UK, they will take their sound across the country with live dates in the diary and there are plenty more danceable works in the pipeline.
