The Beaches Unleash Future Lovers New EP Out Now



"The pandemic gave us the opportunity to look at some of these songs and give them some new Beaches twists before they were released," said lead singer Jordan Miller. "You know, we've kind of all matured a little being stuck at home for over a year."

At 11:30 AM EDT today, The Beaches will join fans on YouTube to discuss the EP, followed by the premiere of the music video for lead single "Blow Up." Directed by Alex Smith, the visuals bring the band's sound and personalities to life, as each band member stars in their own vignette, veering quickly towards insanity while the world around them erupts.











FUTURE LOVERS TRACK LIST

"Blow Up"

"Let's Go"

"Bad Behaviour"

"Slow Mo"

"You Don't Owe Me Anything"



Named appropriately after the Toronto neighbourhood they all hail and hang in, The Beaches are authentically rock 'n' roll. Their '70s aesthetic, unapologetic attitude and electrifying sound all fit harmoniously in a modern rock context. Comprised of sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller (on lead vocals/bass and guitar, respectively),



Since their sizzling major label debut in 2017 with LP, Late Show, produced by Metric's



