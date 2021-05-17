Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/05/2021

Rapper Tom MacDonald Purchases Eminem's $100,000 NFT Beat & Uses It To Make His New Single And Video "Dear Slim"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Asserting himself as one of the biggest underground artists in the world with over half-a-billion YouTube views, hundreds of millions of streams, and over 100,000 albums sold exclusively on CD directly to fans (you read that right), Tom MacDonald once again shocks the system with his new single, "Dear Slim." Recently, he made headlines for purchasing Eminem's new original beat "Stan's Revenge" as a NFT for $100,000. As a lifelong "Stan" himself and possible heir to Shady's public enemy #1 persona, he rapped over that beat for "Dear Slim." The video picks up where Eminem's "Stan" video left off. Tom not only embodies Eminem's most iconic character, but he also writes a stark letter to Slim in the visual. It's complete with Stan's Monte Carlo now soaking wet and covered in seaweed from the climax of the original clip - when he drove it off a bridge and into a river 21 years ago…

Listen to "Dear Slim":
https://music.apple.com/us/album/dear-slim-single/1566555850
https://open.spotify.com/track/1fhrELDz1jZBYhBKWd3EAY?si=mrUbHrTVQKqhtHbLfLQUjA

Eminem cooked up the beat with cinematic orchestration, thumping bass, and thick 808s. Over this sonic backdrop, Tom tears into his own letter to the legend as he confesses, "I was picked on as a kid, and they don't know what Slim did for me," and eventually declares, "Marshall, I'm you." Meanwhile, the music video—directed by girlfriend Nova Rockafeller - will make any Eminem fan either happy or extremely pissed off, maybe at the same time….

Earlier this year, Tom continued what's become a tradition of internet-breaking and conversation-starting moves. He took dead aim at cancel culture with "Fake Woke," amassing 15 million YouTube views. It reached the Spotify Viral Top 50 and scored four Billboard #1's with Tom personally crashing the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #1. Additionally, "Best Rapper Ever" bested Eminem's entire Music To Be Murdered By: Side B album on iTunes upon dropping the same day.

Everything sets the stage for Tom's next album - coming this summer.
Like Slim, he's not a role model, but he is the Real Tom MacDonald…






Most read news of the week
Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs
Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Freedom, Justice, And Hope
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces "The Simon And Garfunkel Story" Direct From London November 26 & 27, 2021
E-40 Drops New Music Video For "19 Dolla Lap Dance (Ft. Suga Free)"
City String Ensemble Challenge Classical Music Preconceptions With Their New EP Of Pop Covers
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'
Lauren Daigle To Stream A Night At The Ryman With Lauren Daigle And Friends, June 6
Folk Singer Kate Koenig Gives Voice To A Very Old Soul In "Young With Ancient Stories"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5853181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027701854705811 secs