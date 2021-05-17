Kitt Wakeley Releases New Single "Forgive Me" Featuring Joe Satriani!





Wakeley's previous track with Satriani, "Conflicted" debuted on Mar. 13th at No. 1 on Billboard magazine's "Hard Rock



With Wakeley on keyboards, "



Boasting a cinematic hybrid of orchestral music, rock, and EDM, featuring stunning compositions, heavy guitar riffs, and thundering drums, Symphony of Sinners and Saints was recorded in October 2020 at London's famed Abbey Road Studios. At those sessions, the RPO was conducted by Cliff Masterson (Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Il Divo, Oasis).



Symphony of Sinners and Saints tracklist:

"Wicked Ways"

"Sinners and Saints"

"

"Hello Again"

"Conflicted" featuring Joe Satriani

"No Apologies"

"Requiem of the Fallen"

"You Gave Me Wings"

"Echoes of Amadeus"

"End of My Journey"



In addition to the musicians listed above, the album also features the talents of guitarists Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Pink,

www.kittwakeley.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter/composer/arranger/producer Kitt Wakeley will release a new single featuring the best-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all time, Joe Satriani, on Friday, May 14th on all major DSPs, including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. " Forgive Me " is Wakeley's second song to feature Satriani and the third single overall from his upcoming album, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, which will be released Friday, May 21st.Wakeley's previous track with Satriani, "Conflicted" debuted on Mar. 13th at No. 1 on Billboard magazine's "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales" chart, No. 6 on the Billboard "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart, and No. 18 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart. His most recent single, "Sinners and Saints," debuted on three Billboard magazine charts, including at No. 1 on the "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales" chart, and on the May 1 charts at No. 4 on the "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart and No. 15 on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart.With Wakeley on keyboards, " Forgive Me " also features the talents of celebrated UK ensemble the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), bassist Ryan Miller, drummer Brent Berry, guitarist Paige Harwell, and the London Voices choir (Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, the Hunger Games series). The song was composed, arranged, and co-produced by Wakeley and co-produced, engineered, and mixed by three-time Grammy Award-winner Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg).Boasting a cinematic hybrid of orchestral music, rock, and EDM, featuring stunning compositions, heavy guitar riffs, and thundering drums, Symphony of Sinners and Saints was recorded in October 2020 at London's famed Abbey Road Studios. At those sessions, the RPO was conducted by Cliff Masterson (Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Il Divo, Oasis).Symphony of Sinners and Saints tracklist:"Wicked Ways""Sinners and Saints" Forgive Me " featuring Joe Satriani"Hello Again""Conflicted" featuring Joe Satriani"Requiem of the Fallen""You Gave Me Wings""Echoes of Amadeus""End of My Journey"In addition to the musicians listed above, the album also features the talents of guitarists Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Pink, Olivia Newton-John) and Daniel Uribe, Grammy-nominated pianist Paul Loomis, and Dallas' Gospel of Light Choir. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Nagella at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas, TX.www.kittwakeley.com



