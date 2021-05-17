Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 17/05/2021

Willie Jones Shares "Down By The Riverside," First New Music Since Signing With Sony Music Nashville

Willie Jones Shares "Down By The Riverside," First New Music Since Signing With Sony Music Nashville
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Willie Jones broke barriers in country music with his song "American Dream" and revolutionary debut album 'Right Now' earlier this year. Today (5.14), he shares "Down by the Riverside," his first release since signing with Sony Music Nashville in partnership with The Penthouse.

"Down by the Riverside" was written by Jones, Josh Logan, and Jason Afable and produced by Jason Afable. It's an electrifying party anthem that finds Jones embracing his Deep South Louisiana roots and all that he was raised on - from crawfish and cornbread to a two-step shuffle. Jones is notorious for his ability to "slide expertly between traditional country flourishes, R&B inflections and hip-hop patterns in two different octaves" (NPR), and he does just that on "Down by the Riverside," blending swampy banjo and harmonica sonics of the dirty south with beat-heavy R&B.

"This song is straight Louisiana jambalaya: swampy, sexy and drippin' all over the floor," says Jones. "Jason, Josh and I have great chemistry and this one hits hard from that first harmonica lick and keeps you greasy 'til the end."

"Down By The Riverside" is the follow up to Jones' critically acclaimed debut record 'Right Now' (1.22), which led to his Grand Ole Opry debut this past March and a performance of the poignant "American Dream" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His songs have garnered more than 51 million on-demand streams.

EBONY recently named him one of the five artists who are the future of country music, calling him a "a renegade who only wants to push the genre to change and move forward," and he's been named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone, PEOPLE, ET, Buzzfeed and more. His "American Dream" music video was nominated for Video of the Year for the 2021 CMT Music Awards.
Jones is expected to release more new music this year. In the meantime, visit williejonesmusic.com.






Most read news of the week
Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Freedom, Justice, And Hope
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces "The Simon And Garfunkel Story" Direct From London November 26 & 27, 2021
E-40 Drops New Music Video For "19 Dolla Lap Dance (Ft. Suga Free)"
Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'
Lauren Daigle To Stream A Night At The Ryman With Lauren Daigle And Friends, June 6
Nicki Minaj Releases 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever!
Ina Wroldsen Releases New Single 'Fires'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0357971 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0087370872497559 secs