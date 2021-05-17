Richard Marx To Release Special Edition Of Stories To Tell: Greatest Hits And More Album July 2, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy-winning hitmaker Richard Marx
will celebrate the release of his debut memoir Stories To Tell with a two-disc companion release featuring remastered versions of his biggest hits plus never before released demos, live tracks and fresh interpretations of songs he penned for other artists including NSYNC's "This I Promise You," Josh Groban's "To Where You Are
" and Keith Urban's "Better Life." The intimate album Stories To Tell: Greatest Hits And More is out July 2nd via BMG.
The special release lands just ahead of his memoir Stories to Tell out July 6 via Simon
& Schuster
where Richard recounts his life and career with the same straight-talking style and self-deprecating sense of humor that's made him an outspoken Twitter celebrity.
Throughout he offers a ruminative and refreshingly candid account of his successes and failures in the music industry as he's experienced it over the last four decades.
Highlights Include:
How Kenny Rogers
changed a single line of a song he'd written for him then asked for a 50% cut—which inspired Marx to write one of his biggest hits.
The uncanny story of how he wound up curled up on the couch of Olivia
Newton-John, his childhood crush, watching Xanadu.
The tribulations of working with the all-female hair metal band Vixen and appearing in their video.
A high-stakes tour stop in Taiwan, which ended with mobsters standing on the side of the stage threatening the life of his agent.
An illuminating look at Marx's songwriting process and how his personal life has inspired his work, including finding love with wife Daisy
Fuentes
The mystery illness that recently struck him—and that doctors haven't been able to solve.
Yet amid these heartwarming moments and entertaining celebrity encounters, Richard offers a more sobering assessment of the music business as he's experienced it over four decades—the challenges of navigating greedy executives and grueling tour schedules, and the rewards of connecting with thousands of fans at sold-out shows that make all the drama worthwhile.
Recently Richard performed all of his greatest hits as well as songs from 2020's Limitless — a record of original songs co-written alongside his son Lucas
Marx, Sara Bareilles, Morgan
Page, Mat Scannell (Vertical Horizon), Jason Wade (Lifehouse), and Marx's wife, Daisy
Fuentes — during Limitless Hits Live, a full-length livestream concert. Watch his performance of "Thanks To You," a song he wrote for his mother in 1998 and debuted live during the stream: https://youtu.be/1HgM4EOZxe0
STORIES TO TELL: GREATEST HITS AND MORE TRACKLIST
DISC 1
1. Don't Mean Nothing
2. Should've Known Better
3. Endless Summer Nights
4. Hold On to the Nights
5. Satisfied
6. Right Here Waiting
7. Angelia
8. Keep Coming Back
9. Hazard
10. Way She Loves Me
11. Through My Veins
12. Whatever
We Started
13. Eyes On Me
14. When You Loved Me
15. Another One Down
DISC 2
1. Should've Known Better - Demo - Recorded in 1984
2. Endless Summer Nights - Demo - Recorded in 1984
3. Edge of a Broken Heart
- Live - Recorded in 1989
4. Arrow Through My Heart
- Demo - Recorded in 1988
5. Right Here Waiting - Demo - Recorded in 1988
6. Hazard - Demo - Recorded in 1991
7. Better Life - Live - Recorded in 2012
8. Crazy - New 2021 recording
9. This I Promise You - Recorded in 2002
10. To Where You Are - Live - Recorded in 2010
11. Dance With My Father - Recorded in 2018
12. Take Me Down - Recorded in 2019
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx
has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, landing a #1 song on the charts (for himself and others) in each of the past four decades. He remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. A father to three grown sons (all are musicians), he lives between LA and Miami with his wife Daisy
Fuentes. Marx is active in many charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Mercy for Animals.