Richard Marx To Release Special Edition Of Stories To Tell: Greatest Hits And More Album July 2, 2021





The special release lands just ahead of his memoir Stories to Tell out July 6 via



Throughout he offers a ruminative and refreshingly candid account of his successes and failures in the music industry as he's experienced it over the last four decades.



Highlights Include:

How

The uncanny story of how he wound up curled up on the couch of

The tribulations of working with the all-female hair metal band Vixen and appearing in their video.

A high-stakes tour stop in Taiwan, which ended with mobsters standing on the side of the stage threatening the life of his agent.

An illuminating look at Marx's songwriting process and how his personal life has inspired his work, including finding love with wife

The mystery illness that recently struck him—and that doctors haven't been able to solve.



Yet amid these heartwarming moments and entertaining celebrity encounters, Richard offers a more sobering assessment of the music business as he's experienced it over four decades—the challenges of navigating greedy executives and grueling tour schedules, and the rewards of connecting with thousands of fans at sold-out shows that make all the drama worthwhile.



Recently Richard performed all of his greatest hits as well as songs from 2020's Limitless — a record of original songs co-written alongside his son







STORIES TO TELL: GREATEST HITS AND MORE TRACKLIST

DISC 1

1. Don't Mean Nothing

2. Should've Known Better

3. Endless Summer Nights

4. Hold On to the Nights

5. Satisfied

6. Right Here Waiting

7. Angelia

8. Keep Coming Back

9. Hazard

10. Way She Loves Me

11. Through My Veins

12.

13. Eyes On Me

14. When You Loved Me

15. Another One Down



DISC 2

1. Should've Known Better - Demo - Recorded in 1984

2. Endless Summer Nights - Demo - Recorded in 1984

3. Edge of a Broken

4. Arrow Through My

5. Right Here Waiting - Demo - Recorded in 1988

6. Hazard - Demo - Recorded in 1991

7. Better Life - Live - Recorded in 2012

8. Crazy - New 2021 recording

9. This I Promise You - Recorded in 2002

10. To Where You Are - Live - Recorded in 2010

11. Dance With My Father - Recorded in 2018

12. Take Me Down - Recorded in 2019



Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning hitmaker Richard Marx will celebrate the release of his debut memoir Stories To Tell with a two-disc companion release featuring remastered versions of his biggest hits plus never before released demos, live tracks and fresh interpretations of songs he penned for other artists including NSYNC's "This I Promise You," Josh Groban's " To Where You Are " and Keith Urban's "Better Life." The intimate album Stories To Tell: Greatest Hits And More is out July 2nd via BMG.The special release lands just ahead of his memoir Stories to Tell out July 6 via Simon Schuster where Richard recounts his life and career with the same straight-talking style and self-deprecating sense of humor that's made him an outspoken Twitter celebrity.Throughout he offers a ruminative and refreshingly candid account of his successes and failures in the music industry as he's experienced it over the last four decades.Highlights Include:How Kenny Rogers changed a single line of a song he'd written for him then asked for a 50% cut—which inspired Marx to write one of his biggest hits.The uncanny story of how he wound up curled up on the couch of Olivia Newton-John, his childhood crush, watching Xanadu.The tribulations of working with the all-female hair metal band Vixen and appearing in their video.A high-stakes tour stop in Taiwan, which ended with mobsters standing on the side of the stage threatening the life of his agent.An illuminating look at Marx's songwriting process and how his personal life has inspired his work, including finding love with wife Daisy FuentesThe mystery illness that recently struck him—and that doctors haven't been able to solve.Yet amid these heartwarming moments and entertaining celebrity encounters, Richard offers a more sobering assessment of the music business as he's experienced it over four decades—the challenges of navigating greedy executives and grueling tour schedules, and the rewards of connecting with thousands of fans at sold-out shows that make all the drama worthwhile.Recently Richard performed all of his greatest hits as well as songs from 2020's Limitless — a record of original songs co-written alongside his son Lucas Marx, Sara Bareilles, Morgan Page, Mat Scannell (Vertical Horizon), Jason Wade (Lifehouse), and Marx's wife, Daisy Fuentes — during Limitless Hits Live, a full-length livestream concert. Watch his performance of "Thanks To You," a song he wrote for his mother in 1998 and debuted live during the stream: https://youtu.be/1HgM4EOZxe0STORIES TO TELL: GREATEST HITS AND MORE TRACKLISTDISC 11. Don't Mean Nothing2. Should've Known Better3. Endless Summer Nights4. Hold On to the Nights5. Satisfied6. Right Here Waiting7. Angelia8. Keep Coming Back9. Hazard10. Way She Loves Me11. Through My Veins12. Whatever We Started13. Eyes On Me14. When You Loved Me15. Another One DownDISC 21. Should've Known Better - Demo - Recorded in 19842. Endless Summer Nights - Demo - Recorded in 19843. Edge of a Broken Heart - Live - Recorded in 19894. Arrow Through My Heart - Demo - Recorded in 19885. Right Here Waiting - Demo - Recorded in 19886. Hazard - Demo - Recorded in 19917. Better Life - Live - Recorded in 20128. Crazy - New 2021 recording9. This I Promise You - Recorded in 200210. To Where You Are - Live - Recorded in 201011. Dance With My Father - Recorded in 201812. Take Me Down - Recorded in 2019Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, landing a #1 song on the charts (for himself and others) in each of the past four decades. He remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. A father to three grown sons (all are musicians), he lives between LA and Miami with his wife Daisy Fuentes. Marx is active in many charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Mercy for Animals.



