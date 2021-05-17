R&B Artist Carey Renee Ignites With Debut Single And Video "House Is Burning"





With the past year that we all have had, sometimes you need to express your feelings through music. Wisconsin-born vocalist and songwriter Carey Renee unleashed her emotions through her recently released single, "House is Burning." The electro-R&B track "House is Burning" is out now on all major music platforms.With her long-time friend and jazz vocalist/songwriter, Erin Boheme (worked with Mike Melvoin and Michael Bublé), Carey co-wrote "House is Burning" based on a personal experience where she "felt betrayed and abandoned by some people that I really love."Carey also recruited her dream team of producers, Dru Decaro (who worked with Snoop Dogg, Miguel and John Legend) and Adam Kobylarz.The song was released in April 2021, followed by Carey's music video, "House is Burning." Directed by Chicago-based visual content creator, JP Calubaquib, the video features the artist and her band members behind the scenes during recording sessions as well as Carey performing on stage.Although music was always a part of Carey Renee's life (she began playing violin and piano at age 3), she chose to work in the healthcare industry. Born with a congenital heart defect, she decided to dedicate her life to helping sick children. After 10 years working as a nurse and nurse practitioner in neonatal and pediatric care, she felt music calling her back.Today, Carey Renee makes her debut onto the national music scene with her new single and video, "House is Burning." Stay tuned for more singles to come from this fiery new artist.




