Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 17/05/2021

Timmy Brown Releases Debut Album "Good Life'

Timmy Brown Releases Debut Album "Good Life'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New England native, Timmy Brown, released his debut album Good Life today. Produced by Joshua Gleave, Good Life explores the array of emotions that life takes us through: love, loss, good times with friends, and gratitude. Brown's vocal clarity shines through each song as he tells a different story, delivering a lively sound with his unique, warm tone. Sharing writing credits with some of the best including Chris Young, Eric Paslay and Johnny Bulford, Brown remains true to his authentic voice, penning lyrics and melodies that shape his artistic country style.

"There are so many people that made this happen and I can't thank you enough. I hope you get to know me a little better after listening to this album. I have a good life and I'm forever grateful for my loyal fans and the new ones that are hopping on this ride with us," says Brown.

Last night, Brown celebrated this release with a livestream concert. With close to 300 tickets sold, fans had the chance to hear the entire album, including "Nothing To See Here," "If You Were Here" and "Play It By Beer," before it's release at midnight. To continue the celebration, Brown will be playing Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam on May 24 and headlining 3rd & Lindsley on May 25, both of which are free to attend. Prior to Brown taking the stage, there will be an all female round, including Angie K, Alexis Wilkins, Karissa Ella and Regan Stewart, to kick off the night at 3rd & Lindsley.

Good Life debuted at No. 17 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and No. 81 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart and already has 500,000 streams on Spotify.






Most read news of the week
Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Freedom, Justice, And Hope
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces "The Simon And Garfunkel Story" Direct From London November 26 & 27, 2021
Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'
Nicki Minaj Releases 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever!
Ina Wroldsen Releases New Single 'Fires'
Korn Announce U.S. Summer Tour 2021
Katy Perry Unveils New Single And Video "Electric" - In Collaboration With Pokemon!


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0175481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025696754455566 secs