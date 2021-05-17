Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/05/2021

Cassadee Pope Premieres Electrifying Music Video For Latest Single 'What The Stars See'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cassadee Pope has released the music video for her explosive new single, "What The Stars See." The video, directed by Ed Pryor and Executive Produced by Wes Edwards, is a colorful take on the voyeuristic sensibilities of famed sci-fi action film, Blade Runner, and includes special appearances by both of the track's featured artists, Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell. The visually captivating video premiered today and is available everywhere now.

"The director, Ed Pryor, had me at the Blade Runner reference from his pitch! The video represents the frustrating inner dialog of wanting to know what your ex is doing now that you don't have the luxury of knowing anymore," says Pope. "The song itself is bold and intense, so I'm incredibly excited that we were able to emulate that in the video with its dramatic lighting effects and energetic live performance."

"What The Stars See" was written by Pope, Jake Rose and Lindsey Rimes, and was produced by Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town.) The track blends Pope's two musical worlds; pop-punk where her career began, and Country music that has always felt like home to her. As she continues to grow into a formidable artist, it was important for Pope that she merge influences and sounds to make something she is truly proud of and reflects who she is at this stage.
Stay tuned for even more new music from Cassadee Pope this year!






Most read news of the week
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces "The Simon And Garfunkel Story" Direct From London November 26 & 27, 2021
Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2021 BBMAs
Tank Says He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In His Right Ear
Ambar Lucid Releases New Track 'Get Lost In The Music'
Nicki Minaj Releases 2009 Mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty On Streaming Platforms For The First Time Ever!
Ina Wroldsen Releases New Single 'Fires'
Korn Announce U.S. Summer Tour 2021
Katy Perry Unveils New Single And Video "Electric" - In Collaboration With Pokemon!
Olivia Rodrigo Named Vevo's First LIFT Artist Of 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3456960 secs // 4 () queries in 0.32859396934509 secs