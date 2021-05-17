Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 17/05/2021

Lukas Graham Unveils Emotionally-Charged Single 'Happy For You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham returns with a new single entitled "Happy For You" out today on Warner Records. After breaking out in 2016 with the global smash "7 Years," Lukas has continued to impact audiences around the world, earning more than 6.2 Billion streams across his catalogue. "Happy For You" marks his first release of 2021 and officially kicks off the next chapter. To accompany the track, he also revealed a cinematic lyric video.

About the single, Lukas shared, "It's a song about the terrible 'what if the worst came to pass,' and we weren't together. I'd want you to be happy whatever that entails, and if I didn't want you to be happy, then was it ever real love? Or, was it just infatuation and desire? 'Happy For You' attempts to narrate the broken-heartedness of the breakup, acknowledging the difficulties and the struggle of the one 'left behind'."

For the track, Lukas teamed up with multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning production trio TMS-notable for producing Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" in addition to Top 40 anthems for Dua Lipa, John Legend, Maroon 5, and more. His instantly recognizable vocals sail over heavenly piano as he asks, "Where are you?" This emotionally charged ballad builds towards an acceptance of a romance's conclusion as he promises, 'I'm happy for you!'."
The song paves the way for much more to come from Lukas Graham in 2021. Stay tuned.






