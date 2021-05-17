Rag N Bone Man, Texas And More To Headline This Year's BBC Airwaves Festival Across Local BBC Radio



Airwaves will be taking place from Friday 28 - Monday 31 May. For more information go to www.bbc.co.uk/airwaves. You can listen to Airwaves via BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rag N Bone Man and Texas are just two of the acts headlining the virtual main stage, along with bespoke sets from a whole host of up-and-coming local artists in each area.The festival first took place during lockdown in May 2020 on BBC Radio Wiltshire and is now being rolled out across a number of other stations, giving audiences a great British summer festival from the comfort of their own homes.BBC Radio Wiltshire Station Editor Mary Sanders says: "We're so excited to be bringing 'Airwaves' to our listeners again this year. The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on music festivals all over the country, with many being scaled back or cancelled again. This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate all the brilliant local talent we have, as well as enjoying headliner sets from some amazing artists. We can't wait to share the Airwaves weekend with you."Each station will run a bespoke on-air and online festival for their audience, featuring a number of areas to dip into such as the BBC Introducing Stage, the Comedy Tent, the Upload Stage and the Kids Zone.Listeners are encouraged to dress up in festival fashion and camp in the garden, whilst getting involved with all the entertainment on offer, such as DJ dance sets, cookery demos and even meditations.Head of Audio and Digital for BBC England Chris Burns says: "I'm delighted Airwaves is back and even bigger. Since the pandemic began local radio has helped people navigate their way through the lockdown and become a friend to all. We have provided trusted news but Airwaves is a great example of the entertainment and escapism we have provided too."Airwaves will be taking place from Friday 28 - Monday 31 May. For more information go to www.bbc.co.uk/airwaves. You can listen to Airwaves via BBC Sounds or your smart speaker.



