Paul Oakenfold And Runway Unleash A World's First In 3d NFT



Commenting on the launch Paul said "I'm really excited about my NFT coming out. It's in 3D and you'll really love it" .



Any collector or fan can acquire, trade, and resell NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card via Rarible coin or ETH(Ethereum) . One selected winner will receive tickets to Hollywood, CA, 2 days in the luxurious RUNWAY mansion and dinner with Paul Oakenfold.

Commenting on the launch Paul said "I'm really excited about my NFT coming out. It's in 3D and you'll really love it.".



The world largest platform in NFT Rarible is dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Currently the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, RUNWAY NFT division is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.



For the past 30-plus years, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RUNWAY.net today announced that Paul Oakenfold will debut his first NFT collection on https://rarible.com/runway. "My life story in 3D". The comic cards tell the story and memories from his early years with 3D comic art inspired by the NFT movement including an original track "Dubcatcher in NFT" — a world first for the electronic music movement through NFT. The drop is scheduled for Monday, May 17th at 9pm PT , with weekly drops for 4 weeks and available until collection sell out. A total of sixty-eight pieces including 34 introduction videos and 34 3D NFT cards will be available in limited quantities with every card autographed.Commenting on the launch Paul said "I'm really excited about my NFT coming out. It's in 3D and you'll really love it" .Any collector or fan can acquire, trade, and resell NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card via Rarible coin or ETH(Ethereum) . One selected winner will receive tickets to Hollywood, CA, 2 days in the luxurious RUNWAY mansion and dinner with Paul Oakenfold.Commenting on the launch Paul said "I'm really excited about my NFT coming out. It's in 3D and you'll really love it.".The world largest platform in NFT Rarible is dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Currently the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, RUNWAY NFT division is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.For the past 30-plus years, Paul Oakenfold has remained in the vanguard of the global electronic music community. With more than 110 million streams collectively, over 5 million albums sold worldwide, three GRAMMY nominations and more awards and accolades than you can count, Oakenfold is one of the industry's most revered and most successful artists—ever. Hailed as the "Godfather of electronic music," he has been voted the words best DJ twice by DJ Mag, named the most influential DJ of all time by the London Evening Standard and recognized as the world's most successful DJ by Guinness World Records . His hands-on involvement in the foundational establishment, international popularization and ongoing evolution of modern dance music spans nearly four decades.



