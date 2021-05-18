



Grande has received various accolades, including one Grammy Award, one Brit Award, two Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Broadway kid turned international pop Icon, Ariana Grande, has married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony.The singer's rep confirmed the nuptials with People Magazine. They said in a statement: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."Grande and Gomez, a 25 year-old real estate developer, got engaged in December. Ariana Grande is now a hit recording artist, but she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13 in 2008. Years later, in 2016, Grande appeared in the television musical event, Hairspray Live!She rose to prominence for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010-2013), and signed with Republic Records in 2011.Grande has received various accolades, including one Grammy Award, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records. She has amassed billions of streams on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, and is the most followed female on the former two, while being the most listened to female on the latter ones during the 2010s.



