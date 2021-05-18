Kings Of Leon Announce 2021 Tour Dates For 'When You See Yourself' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On the heels of a groundbreaking new album, KINGS OF LEON announces the When You See Yourself Tour produced by Live Nation. The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour on August 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL at the iThink Financial Amphitheater and travel through 20+ cities before concluding on October 3rd in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. The tour will make stops at outdoor venues across North America, including two hometown shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.livenation.com.
Known for their impressive live performances, which have consistently been praised by critics for their dynamic creative, Kings
of Leon will take to the stage performing new material alongside fan favorite tracks in their highly anticipated return to live shows. The band expressed their excitement to get back on the road when speaking with SPIN for their April cover. "It has that fun first day of summer camp vibe to it, which we've missed so much. It's going to be super cool to get out there and play these songs for the first time." said Nathan Followill. Check out the cover and read the full article HERE.
Special guests Cold War Kids
will join them as support, with band frontman Nathan Willett adding, "We are so excited to open for Kings
of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let's go!"
Earlier this year, Kings
of Leon released their innovative eighth studio album When You See Yourself, marking the first time ever that a new album was released as an NFT. In a first of it's kind launch, the innovative album release made waves through the music industry, quickly becoming one of the most successful wide-scale use of NFTs within the music industry to date. In the history making drop, the band made available six GOLDEN TICKET experiences, offering fans four front row seats, each tour, to the show of their choosing, anywhere in the world, FOR LIFE. NFT YOURSELF album token holders were also able to redeem "Going Nowhere" (an acoustic version of the album track 'Supermarket'). The previously unreleased version of the track is being given as a token of appreciation to everyone who was willing to invest in the future of music, during a year of uncertain futures. As Kings
of Leon continue exploring ways to connect directly with their fans, NFT YOURSELF will be the gift that keeps on giving.
The drop has raked in 1k Ethereum, which at today's valued exchange rate, is approximately 3.7 million dollars. $600,000 of that has gone to directly benefit Live Nation's Crew Nation. Echoing this sentiment on tour, the band will continue to give back to their musical community with one dollar from every ticket going directly to their newly formed Inherit The Music
foundation.
Inherit The Music
is embarking on a campaign to inspire the next generation of musicians. Co-founded by Kings
of Leon and philanthropist Alisha Ballard, Inherit The Music
supports local organizations that pay forward the gifts that only music can provide. By providing resources and funding education programs at all age levels, this newly formed charitable organization aims to impact the aspiring musicians of today and the future.
Kings
of Leon's latest album, When You See Yourself, was recorded at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy Award-winning Markus Dravs. The album has received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone Magazine noting "...the band's eighth album is an arena rock of the mind," that "lunges and soars with rippling guitar leads cascading across some of the dirtiest riffs the band has put on a record since the New South-meets-neo-Strokes garage moves of its first two albums... this record might surprise you."
KINGS OF LEON TOUR DATES 2021:
August 3, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
August 10, 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music
Pavilion
August 12, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
August 13, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
August 15, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 19, 2021 Clarkston, MI Bridgeport, CT Cuyahoga Falls, OH DTE Energy Music
Theatre Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater Blossom Music
Center
August 20, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music
Center
August 24, 2021 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25, 2021 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
August 29, 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
August 31, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music
Center
September
03, 2021 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September
15, 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September
17, 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavillion
September
18, 2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September
21, 2021 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
September
23, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
September
24, 2021 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival
October 1, 2021 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
October 3, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.