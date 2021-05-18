Kings Of Leon Announce 2021 Tour Dates For 'When You See Yourself' Tour





October 1, 2021 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

October 3, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of a groundbreaking new album, KINGS OF LEON announces the When You See Yourself Tour produced by Live Nation. The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour on August 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL at the iThink Financial Amphitheater and travel through 20+ cities before concluding on October 3rd in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. The tour will make stops at outdoor venues across North America, including two hometown shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.livenation.com.Known for their impressive live performances, which have consistently been praised by critics for their dynamic creative, Kings of Leon will take to the stage performing new material alongside fan favorite tracks in their highly anticipated return to live shows. The band expressed their excitement to get back on the road when speaking with SPIN for their April cover. "It has that fun first day of summer camp vibe to it, which we've missed so much. It's going to be super cool to get out there and play these songs for the first time." said Nathan Followill. Check out the cover and read the full article HERE.Special guests Cold War Kids will join them as support, with band frontman Nathan Willett adding, "We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let's go!"Earlier this year, Kings of Leon released their innovative eighth studio album When You See Yourself, marking the first time ever that a new album was released as an NFT. In a first of it's kind launch, the innovative album release made waves through the music industry, quickly becoming one of the most successful wide-scale use of NFTs within the music industry to date. In the history making drop, the band made available six GOLDEN TICKET experiences, offering fans four front row seats, each tour, to the show of their choosing, anywhere in the world, FOR LIFE. NFT YOURSELF album token holders were also able to redeem "Going Nowhere" (an acoustic version of the album track 'Supermarket'). The previously unreleased version of the track is being given as a token of appreciation to everyone who was willing to invest in the future of music, during a year of uncertain futures. As Kings of Leon continue exploring ways to connect directly with their fans, NFT YOURSELF will be the gift that keeps on giving.The drop has raked in 1k Ethereum, which at today's valued exchange rate, is approximately 3.7 million dollars. $600,000 of that has gone to directly benefit Live Nation's Crew Nation. Echoing this sentiment on tour, the band will continue to give back to their musical community with one dollar from every ticket going directly to their newly formed Inherit The Music foundation.Inherit The Music is embarking on a campaign to inspire the next generation of musicians. Co-founded by Kings of Leon and philanthropist Alisha Ballard, Inherit The Music supports local organizations that pay forward the gifts that only music can provide. By providing resources and funding education programs at all age levels, this newly formed charitable organization aims to impact the aspiring musicians of today and the future. Kings of Leon's latest album, When You See Yourself, was recorded at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy Award-winning Markus Dravs. The album has received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone Magazine noting "...the band's eighth album is an arena rock of the mind," that "lunges and soars with rippling guitar leads cascading across some of the dirtiest riffs the band has put on a record since the New South-meets-neo-Strokes garage moves of its first two albums... this record might surprise you."KINGS OF LEON TOUR DATES 2021:August 3, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAugust 5, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodAugust 8, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekAugust 10, 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music PavilionAugust 12, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 13, 2021 Nashville, TN Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 15, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 19, 2021 Clarkston, MI Bridgeport, CT Cuyahoga Falls, OH DTE Energy Music Theatre Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater Blossom Music CenterAugust 20, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHIAugust 22, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music CenterAugust 24, 2021 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post PavilionAugust 25, 2021 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAugust 27, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity CenterAugust 29, 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T PavilionAugust 31, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 03, 2021 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience September 15, 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater September 17, 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavillion September 18, 2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman September 21, 2021 Los Angeles, CA The Forum September 23, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre September 24, 2021 Dana Point, CA Ohana FestivalOctober 1, 2021 Auburn, WA White River AmphitheatreOctober 3, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.



