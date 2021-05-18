Alan Jackson Will Headline Special Hometown Concert Event





The June 26 concert will take place at Newman's Coweta County Fairgrounds (275 Pine Rd., Newnan GA, 30263). Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00am ET at AlanJacksonBenefit.com; ticket prices start at $49.99, and pre-sale opportunities will be available. Detailed information regarding the concert is also available at AlanJacksonBenefit.com.



On March 26, an EF-4 tornado - just shy of the most-powerful ranking on the



"After the tornadoes came through Newnan I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown. I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan," the superstar says. "I'm glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown...and I'm happy to be helping the people who need it most."



Proceeds from Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring



Cornerstone Building Brands is the presenting sponsor of Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson. The event is driven by Southtowne Chevrolet. Additional details - such as special guests - for the concert will be forthcoming.



