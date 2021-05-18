12 Websites Every Art Student Should Know

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Art students have a ton of options on the web. From gaining inspiration to learning the latest tricks and techniques, they can do it all online. To supplement classroom learning, we have gathered up 12 useful websites that every art student should know. Not only will they help gain perspective but help push the limits of imagination to create amazing portraits and artwork like never before.

1. Photoshop

Photoshop is not just about creating perfect images of famous people. It's also about enhancing colors and playing up tones to create detailed and rich images. Everything is online, and you can share images with others across the globe, gaining perspective and inspiration as you play with enhanced tools. There are lots of online tutoring courses out there that will help you understand in-depth usability of Photoshop.

2. MyFonts

One of the top writing tips for web content is finding the right font. This website is all about fonts, working with web designers to help them find the perfect match for their designs. If there is one that artists have seen and would like to copy, MyFonts offers text identification and will even guide you on other fonts that go well with it.

3. MorgueFile

Instead of dealing with copyright issues, you can choose MorgueFile for all of your image needs. You'll find high-quality free images that you can use when designing websites, webpages, or digital campaigns. There are options to browse, or you can follow accounts that have photos you love to see to keep track of their upload history.

4. Adobe Market and Exchange

Adobe is known to unleash creativity with its enhanced features and powerful add-ons. Market and Exchange is a great software for art students that will help them find inspiration in all of the works they've created. Plus, they can find windows of opportunity to get art pieces ready to share, seeing what it's like to go from production to the market.

5. Art Tutorials Wiki

For technical and digital artists, there's a long list of must-read books meant to deepen understanding. However, if you're more of a hands-on person, you might not find it fun to flip through pages to study. Instead, art students can head to Art Tutorials Wiki and learn many techniques and tricks used in the market. This website offers a complete learning experience along with examples and free stock images that students can play with.

6. ArtLex

If you're studying theory or following a program that's full of technical vocabulary, you might need a dictionary. That's where ArtLex comes in handy, helping students get to the bottom of difficult words, phrases, or works of art. There are references to famous pieces of art and artists that will help increase your knowledge and understanding of the world of art and art history.

7. Art Studio Chalkboard

For students that are studying drawing or painting, this website works wonders. You'll find a ton of features and lessons that are meant to expand knowledge and refine techniques. There are tutorials for things like shading and even color picking and matching found on the website. Plus, if there are advanced techniques that seem difficult, students can use tutorials to get a better idea of how to use them while practicing with online tools.

8. DreamsTime

DreamsTime is a website that is full of high-quality and unique photos. There are archives of photos both for free and for a fee, some of them only going up to $.20. The website offers many photo types, including:

Stock photos

Editorial picks

Illustrations for all kinds of purposes

Videos

Audio files

Free photos

A useful art blog with valuable tips and recommendations.

You'll find over 5 million images of all sorts shot by photographers of all levels. Use these when designing web pages, or use them as inspiration when taking your next batch of photos.

9. FreeStockPhotos

When you visit FreeStockPhotos, you'll find photos of everything under the sun. Whether it's a landscape photo, a photo of a person, or a specific technical topic, you can find it all. Plus, they are free to use and don't have any royalties, allowing you to use them without having to worry about running into copyright problems.

10. Color Matters

Every artist, no matter what their field, should study color theory. It will change their perspective on use of color and inspire them to choose combinations that blend and fuse well. Inside the website, there are tips on using color effectively and even suggestions that will start changing how every student artist looks at color.

11. EyeFetch

This website is a great way for students to communicate with others and get social. Whether it's about finding inspirations for new projects or looking for a network to jump into, there is something for everyone at EyeFetch. There is a large community and small sub-groups for all types of artists, promoting conversation and innovation between student artists of all kinds. Find new friends and new ideas here with this website.

12. Art a GoGo

If you're looking for the latest art news and reviews, Art a GoGo is the perfect website. It's dedicated to keeping students in the loop of the world of art, giving them a ton of perspective about the world they can use for inspiration. Plus, there are relevant links that can take learning and understanding deeper all on one website. Search around and browse with examples and more with Art a GoGo.

As an art student, you'll want to keep an eye out for all of the most helpful websites around. Among them are these top 12, which you should know about. Find ways to improve your technique, gain inspiration, and even make new friends in the industry with these top websites. In the end, it's about pushing your limits, something that each of these web pages will surely help you do.