MusiCares Announces One-Of-A-Kind Amy Winehouse NFT As Part Of Upcoming Back To Amy Exhibit And Live Stream

FUNDRAISING STATEMENT: For every ticket to the livestream event sold, we will give $5 USD to MusiCares and an additional $5 USD to the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In conjunction with the Amy Winehouse Foundation, founded to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, MusiCares announces the one-of-a-kind NFT (non-fungible token) from photographer Charles Moriarty with visual artist Mark Palkoski to benefit MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a registered charity. The auction is set for Tuesday, May 18 and will be available for bidding through Mandolin and Open Sea. See link to NFT Auction Page here.NFTs, an emerging asset in the cryptocurrency environment, is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called blockchain, which certifies the digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. This ensures that the Amy Winehouse NFT is truly one of a kind.This NFT is part of the Back To Amy exhibit and live stream from exhibit creative director/photographer Charles Moriarty and executive producer Gabriel Gornell. The exhibit and live stream will be presented live on July 23, 2021 and will feature once in a lifetime performances in celebration of Amy's legacy and cultural contributions on the tenth year since her passing. The live stream is presented by Mandolin, City Winery, and Qello Concerts by Stingray and pre-sale tickets are available now with $10 from every ticket benefiting MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. The celebration's line-up and details of the in-person exhibit at City Winery Nashville will be announced in the upcoming weeks.Janis Winehouse, Amy's mother, said of the Back To Amy exhibit that "Charles has captured a fresh faced Amy full of life and fun, I treasure those photos."Unlike other NFTs, all auction proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and MusiCares to support musicians struggling with mental health, addiction and substance abuse. Led by MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation, this will be among the first philanthropic NFTs ever, and it benefits both organizations."Mental Health has, unfortunately, claimed the lives of too many and in recent years has become more rampant across the industry. Here at MusiCares, we've seen time and time again how struggles with mental health can negatively impact someone's life. That is why we're proud to collaborate with the Amy Winehouse Foundation to not only honor Amy and her incredible life and career but also help those who are suffering from this devastating disease," says Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "The proceeds from this auction will allow MusiCares, the leading music charity, to strengthen its support of music people working to improve their mental health. We are here to help the people behind the music and we couldn't be any more proud of this endeavor."The NFT auction kicks off a series of events throughout 2021, including the Back To Amy exhibit and live stream this July 23, celebrating the life and career of Amy Winehouse, who died on July 23, 2011.The exhibit's organizers, Charles Moriarty and Gabriel Gornell, shared the following statement: "We want to express our deepest thanks and appreciation to MusiCares, Janis Winehouse, The Amy Winehouse Foundation, Island Records, and most of all, Amy for continuing to inspire us all. We hope this NFT and upcoming Back To Amy exhibit help shine a light on the importance of mental health awareness."In Amy's memory, we work to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so that they can flourish. Our work is inspired by Amy's spirit, her love of children and the challenges that she faced in her own life. Today, the Amy Winehouse Foundation helps thousands of young people to feel supported and informed so that they are better able to manage their emotional wellbeing and make informed choices around things that can affect their lives. We're able to do this because of the support we receive from people like you. Anyone who believes in young people can become a part of our work and Amy's legacy. By supporting our work, you will help them to transform their lives, flourish and be heard.Marking ten years since Amy's passing, Back To Amy is a celebration of art, music, empowerment, and Amy's legacy. Presented by Charles Moriarty and Gabriel Gornell, the exhibit benefits MusiCares and The Amy Winehouse Foundation. Join us for this 3-hour "festival style" event filled with performances, tributes, well-wishes, and inspiration from some of today's most interesting artists. The stream will be shot live from within an emotional exhibit hosted at Nashville's City Winery and from around the world. Announcements, Artists, and Special performances will be shared in May, June, and July leading to the July 23 live event.FUNDRAISING STATEMENT: For every ticket to the livestream event sold, we will give $5 USD to MusiCares and an additional $5 USD to the Amy Winehouse Foundation Trading Ltd (a registered company in England and Wales with registered number 7796128) which passes all its profits to Amy Winehouse Foundation (a charitable company registered in England and Wales with charity number 1143740 and company number 7737209).



