Darius Rucker Releases New Video For "My Masterpiece"

Rucker will also appear as a guest panelist on the semi-finals of Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer" this Wednesday, May 19, helping to guess the identities of the remaining contestants and the show's mysterious "Cluedle-Doo," the masked celebrity who has been offering additional hints about each contestant in a new addition to the show for Season 5. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darius Rucker has released the official music video for his latest single, "My Masterpiece." The song has already earned the attention of fans and critics alike, with Billboard noting, "Rucker dips deeper into his forthcoming album with this sweet, swaying ode to a lasting love," as Rolling Stone celebrates the single's "spacious, piano-driven arrangement of laid-back drumming, tambourine, and wisps of pedal steel that's meant to go down as sweetly as Rucker's romantic words of praise." Music Row praises the three-time GRAMMY Award winner's "positive, sunny, upbeat and engaging" consistency, while remarking that "the happy-in-love theme is common, but its delivery in this finely crafted lyric is exceptional."Written by Rucker together with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, "My Masterpiece" offers a swaying melody and lyrics that prize true love over all else."The song is about a guy who really just wants to be known for the tremendous amount of love he has for this woman, and I think that's beautiful," shares Rucker. "During a tough time like this past year has been, I think upbeat songs like this are important because they remind people that even when things are tough, there's also a lot of good in life and good in the world. I hope people enjoy this song as much as I do, and I hope they enjoy seeing it come to life in the music video."Rucker will also appear as a guest panelist on the semi-finals of Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer" this Wednesday, May 19, helping to guess the identities of the remaining contestants and the show's mysterious "Cluedle-Doo," the masked celebrity who has been offering additional hints about each contestant in a new addition to the show for Season 5.



