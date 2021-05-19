



Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The World's Largest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summerfest is excited to announce that the Guns N' Roses concert has been rescheduled for the last weekend of the festival, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale nowat Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalog of hits on the road including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o' Mine," and "November Rain."Current ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on September 18, 2021. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The World's Largest Music Festival" and Milwaukee's cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry's biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience. The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021. Summerfest features over 1,000 performances on 11 stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @Summerfest.



