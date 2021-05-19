Dillon Francis & Yung Gravy To Kick Off 2022 With "Sugar, Spice And Everything Ice" Tour



February 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Superstar artists and longtime friends Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy will tour the U.S. next year, co-headlining the Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice tour, with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Austin, Nashville and more. KITTENS will support and TikTok is the presenting sponsor. Check out the full dates below.Pre-sale tickets will be available on May 20 from 10am to 10pm E.T., with public on-sale beginning on May 21 at 10am E.T.The tour will continue a monumental run for Dillon Francis, who most recently shared " Places " with Drove, following a string of singles and remixes released throughout 2020 including "Be Somebody," " You Do You " and more. His 2019 full-length, Magic Is Real, achieved widespread acclaim for the Platinum-selling DJ and producer. More new music is imminent.Trailblazing his own lane with relentless humor and an impeccable flow, last October, platinum Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy released his sophomore album Gasanova. Harnessing the momentum from his cult-like fanbase, the success of this project further proved that Yung Gravy is a streaming giant with over 1 billion streams as he reached new peaks on the Billboard charts.DILLON FRANCIS & YUNG GRAVY LIVE 2022:January 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater*January 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*January 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory*January 18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*January 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy*January 21 - Austin, TX - The Concourse Project*January 22 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory*January 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*January 26 - Kansas City, MO - Midland*January 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*January 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*January 31 - Columbus, OH - Express Live*February 1 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Masonic*February 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*February 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner*February 6 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale*February 8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues*February 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*February 11 - Washington, DC - Echostage*February 12 - Richmond, VA - The National*February 14 - Norfolk, VA - Norva*February 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*February 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*



