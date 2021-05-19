Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 19/05/2021

Tai Verdes Releases Music Video For 'A-O-K' Ahead Of Album Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having already garnered hundreds-of-millions of listens across all streaming platforms, buzzing LA based recording artist Tai Verdes has scored yet again with his latest vibe-driven anthem 'A-O-K.' Today, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter released the official music video for the summer-ready-smash-hit through VEVO.

Directed by Logan Meis (DaBaby, Roddy Rich, YG), the video takes place on a crash destined airplane with a hilariously relaxed Verdes in the captain's seat. Perfectly capturing the song's mantra - regardless of the obstacles put in front of us, positive thinking always pulls us through - a triumphant and comedic Verdes lands the plane safely in the end, much to the relief of all passengers. "A-O-K" marks the latest single from Tai's highly anticipated debut album, TV which will be released on May 20 via Arista Records.

This fall, Tai will hit select markets for some very special engagement performances. The 7-city tour, which begins November 10th in Santa Ana, CA, will include additional club stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Toronto (full list of dates below). All tickets sold out in the first day of presales. For more info, please visit www.taiverdes.com/tour.

Tai's latest releases include 'we would have some cute kids', 'BAD BAD News,' 'DRUGS' and 'Stuck In The Middle', all of which are included on Verdes' upcoming debut album TV, along with more exciting new music. Verdes' breakout single 'Stuck In The Middle' paved the way for Tai's accelerated ascent, gaining accolades from the likes of The New York Times who hailed it as one of the "Best Songs of 2020" and continues to soar to new heights. After posting a series of TikTok videos, 'Stuck In The Middle' took flight hitting #1 on Spotify's US viral chart and 22 international charts. It has since amassed more than 80 million streams and over 2.6 million TikTok video creations, which have been viewed over 2.5 billion times since the song's release in late May 2020. He also collaborated with R&B singer Kiana Ledé on a well-received part two version of the track.

Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, singer-songwriter Tai Verdes was an essential worker with a nine-to-five job at a Verizon Wireless store. Now he has one of the biggest songs in the U.S., which saw his social following and streaming listeners skyrocket in 2020; gaining a genuine, engaged fanbase despite of the unprecedented global epidemic. It has not gone unnoticed - Tai has received plaudits from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Nylon, Genius, Ladygunn, Lyrical Lemonade, The Independent, EARMILK, NOTION, PAUSE, Noctis Magazine and 1883 Magazine. Tai has gained support from Apple Music's Zane Lowe and also performed for TikTok's virtual New Year's Eve 2020 party, hosted by Lil Yachty and Brittany Broski.

Tai Verdes Tour Dates:
Wed, Nov 10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Thu, Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
Fri, Nov 12 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Mon, Nov 15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
Thu, Nov 18 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right
Sun, Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Tue, Nov 23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake.






