19/05/2021

Watch Ben Platt Trailer From The Dear Evan Hansen Movie!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today's going to be a good day, and here's why: we got the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen."

The film also released production photos, featuring the star-studded cast including six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).
The film features Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail."






