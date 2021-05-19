Plant Music On The Rise Around The World





With people spending more time indoors, houseplants and their care have blossomed into a healthy hobby for homes across the world - with lockdown seeing online plant store Patch increase its sales by 500%, and new Spotify research* showing that 44% of people found nature related activities like gardening or tending to plants helped to improve their mental well-being.



It's a popular theory that the vibrations of audio content can stimulate growth in plants and so to help fans serenade their leafy (or prickly) friends and offer plant care advice, Spotify has teamed up with horticultural specialist and founder of London's first cacti and succulent boutique Prick, and author of Plant, Gynelle Leon to curate her very own playlist perfect for playing to your potted friends.

"Music is an instant mood changer, whether you need to relax, energise or concentrate, and I believe that plants are also able to absorb the same energy from music. The interaction we have with our plants through talking, touching or playing music helps create a bond between us and nature and not only do we reap the benefits, but our plants do too." says Gynelle.



Plant Playlist Passion:Listening data showed that morning is the most popular time for Spotify users to play audio to their plants from the playlist, and the audience data found one in ten (12%) of people worldwide have tried using audio content (music or podcasts) to care for their plants in the past year, whilst one in five (21%) have been talking to their houseplants more.



Many Spotify users also created their own plant playlists, with Jasmine being the most popular houseplant worldwide that's had playlists made for it, followed by Ivy and Vanda.



28% of those surveyed globally also said that they felt caring for houseplants offers people more of a purpose in life, whilst one in four people (26%) globally said they believe they will carry their passion for houseplants on into the future.



Green-Thumb Guidance: Despite this newfound passion for plants though, Spotify's audience data found 10% of Brits find it difficult to know how to care for their houseplants.



30% of those surveyed globally believe they have got better at caring for houseplants during the past 12 months, whilst one in three (32%) said they actively looked for tips to help them care for their houseplants - whether through online videos, or books and other information.



Despite this, one in four respondents (23%) didn't know the best way to help their houseplants grow, whilst a similar number (25%) said they did not know how to spot signs of over-watering.



Some of the top plant playlist categories on Spotify from users:



The Top 5 Songs Appearing On Users' Plant Playlists Globally:

New Slang - The Shins

The Only Living Boy in New York -

Don't Panic - Coldplay

Let Go - Frou Frou

Such Great Heights - Iron & Wine



Top 5 Genres Of

Fourth world

Art pop

Background music

Ambient

Lo-fi beats New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The pandemic has seen some weird and wonderful trends take hold and one peculiar passion that seems to have truly laid down roots across the world this past 12 months is playing music for your plants, with streams of Spotify's "Music for Plants" playlist growing nearly 1,400%. A global survey from Spotify showed that 21% of plant-owners even tried talking to their plants over the last year.With people spending more time indoors, houseplants and their care have blossomed into a healthy hobby for homes across the world - with lockdown seeing online plant store Patch increase its sales by 500%, and new Spotify research* showing that 44% of people found nature related activities like gardening or tending to plants helped to improve their mental well-being.It's a popular theory that the vibrations of audio content can stimulate growth in plants and so to help fans serenade their leafy (or prickly) friends and offer plant care advice, Spotify has teamed up with horticultural specialist and founder of London's first cacti and succulent boutique Prick, and author of Plant, Gynelle Leon to curate her very own playlist perfect for playing to your potted friends."Music is an instant mood changer, whether you need to relax, energise or concentrate, and I believe that plants are also able to absorb the same energy from music. The interaction we have with our plants through talking, touching or playing music helps create a bond between us and nature and not only do we reap the benefits, but our plants do too." says Gynelle.Plant Playlist Passion:Listening data showed that morning is the most popular time for Spotify users to play audio to their plants from the playlist, and the audience data found one in ten (12%) of people worldwide have tried using audio content (music or podcasts) to care for their plants in the past year, whilst one in five (21%) have been talking to their houseplants more.Many Spotify users also created their own plant playlists, with Jasmine being the most popular houseplant worldwide that's had playlists made for it, followed by Ivy and Vanda.28% of those surveyed globally also said that they felt caring for houseplants offers people more of a purpose in life, whilst one in four people (26%) globally said they believe they will carry their passion for houseplants on into the future.Green-Thumb Guidance: Despite this newfound passion for plants though, Spotify's audience data found 10% of Brits find it difficult to know how to care for their houseplants.30% of those surveyed globally believe they have got better at caring for houseplants during the past 12 months, whilst one in three (32%) said they actively looked for tips to help them care for their houseplants - whether through online videos, or books and other information.Despite this, one in four respondents (23%) didn't know the best way to help their houseplants grow, whilst a similar number (25%) said they did not know how to spot signs of over-watering.Some of the top plant playlist categories on Spotify from users:The Top 5 Songs Appearing On Users' Plant Playlists Globally:New Slang - The ShinsThe Only Living Boy in New York - Simon and GarfunkelDon't Panic - ColdplayLet Go - Frou FrouSuch Great Heights - Iron & WineTop 5 Genres Of Music for Plants On Spotify Globally:Fourth worldArt popBackground musicAmbientLo-fi beats



