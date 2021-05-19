Mr. Bungle Debut "Loss Of Control" Video (Van Halen Cover)





"Mr. Bungle tried to play this song in the '90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it," explains Trey Spruance. "I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons. My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath era, I've had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie



Scott Ian adds, "I generally don't get nervous about learning someone else's riffs. When it's an EVH riff it's a whole different story! I was terrified! With 'Loss of Control' I did my best to just hold on and go for the ride. What a riff!!! As a fan I'd have to say it's a PERFECT SONG for



"The Night They Came Home," which was directed by Jack Bennett, finds the Northern California-born band performing songs from their recently released album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The two-hour film is available on CD + Blu-Ray, CD + DVD, VHS, and digitally. The film portion features Bungle's performance, Neil Hamburger's opening set, three official music videos ("Raping Your Mind," "Eracist," and "Sudden Death"), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage including several surprise cameos. The VHS release, limited to 1000 collectible copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mr. Bungle have released "Loss of Control" (https://link.to/MBLive), a Van Halen cover that the band debuted during their Halloween 2020 streaming special, "The Night They Came Home" (June 11, Ipecac Recordings). The single is available now, while a live performance video of the song was unveiled earlier today via Guitar World (https://www.guitarworld.com/news/mr-bungle-loss-of-control)."Mr. Bungle tried to play this song in the '90s and we scrapped it because we sucked at it," explains Trey Spruance. "I think it worked this time for a lot of reasons. My own is that, thanks to the new Raging Wrath era, I've had to re-approach the guitar like I did when I was 13 and 14. It was all about Eddie Van Halen for me back then, so circling back at this moment felt really natural. Those riffs and lead parts at least are super fun! I'm just glad Scott took the palm-mute breaks. Jesus!"Scott Ian adds, "I generally don't get nervous about learning someone else's riffs. When it's an EVH riff it's a whole different story! I was terrified! With 'Loss of Control' I did my best to just hold on and go for the ride. What a riff!!! As a fan I'd have to say it's a PERFECT SONG for Mr. Bungle to cover. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I did getting to play it.""The Night They Came Home," which was directed by Jack Bennett, finds the Northern California-born band performing songs from their recently released album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The two-hour film is available on CD + Blu-Ray, CD + DVD, VHS, and digitally. The film portion features Bungle's performance, Neil Hamburger's opening set, three official music videos ("Raping Your Mind," "Eracist," and "Sudden Death"), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage including several surprise cameos. The VHS release, limited to 1000 collectible copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film. Mr. Bungle have also confirmed their first live outing of 2021, performing at Riot Fest (Chicago) in September. The festival marks the first time Mike Patton has performed on the same bill with both Mr. Bungle and Faith No More, and marks the band's first tour date since the Fall album release.



