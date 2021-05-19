Mega Hit Rapper Tory Lanez Set To Release An Exclusive NFT Album





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions who leverage new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced that its subsidiary, Emmersive Entertainment, is set to release an exclusive NFT from superstar rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Tory Lanez. Tory, who is known for his out of the box creativity, is working in conjunction with Emmersive Entertainment on a creative campaign that is poised to make history with his new album of original songs and accompanying artwork. Being a pioneer in the NFT space, Tory has developed his career as a creative disruptor. Tory's NFT album will be available exclusively on the upcoming Emmersive Entertainment platform.Tory became an early equity holder of Emmersive Entertainment because he understood the value of having ownership and the ability to operate under the business-to-business model, which is in line with his overall vision for his Forever Umbrella entertainment company that has thrived under his leadership independently. Tory Lanez stated, "Countless people have attempted to enter the NFT space after my success with the format,but didn't understand what it was. They treated it as a money grab instead of learning how best to utilize the technology." Tory continued, "NFTs are not a here today, gone tomorrow trend, but rather represent the future of digital distribution and beyond. After talking with Dr. George Tabi, Erik Hicks, Flo Rida and David J. Kovacs, it became apparent that having the unique ability to push the boundaries of technology and advance the global NFT space, Emmersive Entertainment was the perfect platform for my next project. Furthermore, having confidence that their team has mastered the art of this new distribution method by integrating disruptive virtual and augmented reality, was beyond exciting. I knew the first time I saw the technology put to work that I had to be fully immersed from a business standpoint. Vinco Ventures' various digital-based companies and platforms provide artists like me a unique cross-pollination, so the decision was a no-brainer." David J. Kovacs, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment, as well as Co-Founder of First Contact Entertainment, a leading virtual reality video game company that includes Call of Duty veterans, added, "Tory's transcendental forward thinking, and laser focused vision was a perfect synergy for us. There are very few people on Earth with his gift. When you combine that talent and vision with the marketing power that Vinco can access through Lomotif, it's a clear winner. With 10's of millions of active users we can market our proprietary E-NFT's to a targeted audience not only nationwide but worldwide as well."Erik Hicks, Co-Founder of Emmersive Entertainment concluded, "Tory has created a phenomenal album. Each song is accompanied with artwork and displays his commitment to excellence. This will be a collector's piece straight from inception." Tory Lanez is represented by Dennis Ashley of ICM Partners.



