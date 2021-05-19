Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 19/05/2021

See Jennifer Hudson In The Trailer For Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Hudson stars in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," which just released an official trailer.
Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. See it only in theaters on August 13, 2021.

The film also features Broadway talent like Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, and Hailey Kilgore.

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect. Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony Award® for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

With a story by Callie Khouri (Oscar winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre.






Most read news of the week
Reach Records Executive Produces "Blue Miracle" Netflix Film Soundtrack
Alan Jackson Will Headline Special Hometown Concert Event
Ariana Grande Weds Fiance Dalton Gomez
12 Websites Every Art Student Should Know
Lakes Releasing New Album 'Start Again' On July 30, 2021
Eurovision 2021: First Semi-Final Results
The Lancasters Release New Single 'Goodnight'
Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates
Texan Country Singer/Songwriter Savannah Rae Premieres Flaunty New Video For 'Soft Place To Land'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0232770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005540132522583 secs