Zara Larsson Announces Exclusive Launch Party On Roblox!

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and TEN Music Group and Epic Records announced today that pop-artist phenom Zara Larsson will host a Launch Party on the Roblox platform. The Dance Party themed experience will feature Larsson performing a set list that includes her new album title track "Poster Girl" as well as hits " Lush Life ", "FFF", and "Never Forget You." The experience also marks the availability of an expanded edition of her March album release, Poster Girl, entitled Poster Girl: Summer Edition. The album includes six additional recordings, four remixes, and two new tracks. Zara's first performance, including an exclusive Q&A, is Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4 PM PDT, with encore performances over the weekend.Poster Girl is the third studio album by Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson. It was released on March 5, 2021 and is her second to be released internationally. Billboard magazine says her new release is "...a glossy, disco-tinged twist on classic Swedish pop, the LP is something of an identity statement following 2017's So Good, a sprawling grab-bag of global sounds that included breakout Hot 100 hits like 'Never Forget You' and 'Lush Life,' and was certified platinum in the U.S."Zara points out that before this album, "I'd never sat down and said, 'Let me really listen to this, the melodies, the lyrics.' And I was thinking about the future -- what will make a really good concert. I like to write songs, but I'm a performer first and a writer second. This album will be fantastic when played live, and I'm really excited to be able to play a select list of songs to the whole world for the first time inside Roblox."The virtual Dance Party takes place in and around Zara's fabulous Swedish lake house and features tons of fun mini games, interactive challenges, and exclusive merchandise including emotes, an avatar bundle, and a free item. In addition, there will be animals roaming the virtual property, including Zara's favorite: pigs."During the past year we've worked to create new and innovative ways to connect artists with their fans," said Sylvia Rhone, CEO of Epic Records. "Bringing Zara to Roblox to perform and interact with the Roblox community is an incredible match and we know her fans will love the performances this weekend.""We are thrilled to welcome global pop sensation Zara Larsson to Roblox. She has created a magical pink wonderland that you have to see to believe and there is definitely going to be a lot of fun, games, and dancing this Friday," said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. "Roblox Launch Parties continue to be the best way for artists to reach millions of fans over a weekend, connecting them and their music in unparalleled fun, interactive, and immersive ways."The billions of hours that people are spending on Roblox every month provide a perfect opportunity for the new generation of music fans to discover, share, and get closer to music they love. For artists and labels, Roblox provides a unique and creative way to engage and attract millions of fans and drive new revenue streams from virtual merchandise and VIP experiences, all in the metaverse. The range of music opportunities on Roblox, from launch parties to virtual concerts, to distribution of songs for developers and virtual merchandise, are now table stakes for artists as they seek to promote new music, attract new fans, and earn revenue.Attending the Zara Larsson Launch Party: Full details and information on how to sign up for a free Roblox account to enter the Zara Larsson Dance Party experience can be found here. Roblox users can attend any of the several showtimes throughout the weekend. The official videos to the songs on "Poster Girl" can be found on her YouTube Channel.SHOWTIMES:Friday, May 21 @ 4 PM PDT: Launch Party PremiereSaturday, May 22 @ 1 PM PDT: Launch Party Re-airingSaturday, May 22 @ 9 PM PDT: Launch Party Re-airingSunday, May 23 @ 9 AM PDT: Final airing of Launch PartyAll women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers, Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop music and culture forward with empowered, enlightened, and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records. Her RIAA platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as "the second-most-streamed debut on Spotify by a female artist ever," eclipsing 5.5 billion streams. Her growing catalog boasts one smash after another, including the triple-platinum " Never Forget You " with MNEK, the platinum " Lush Life " and "Ain't My Fault," and, most recently, 2019's gold "Ruin My Life." Out of dozens of nominations, she has received various awards and honors at the Swedish Grammy Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, MTV EMAs, and more. Gracing the stage of the 2017 Nobel Prize Peace Concert, she performed the platinum " Symphony " with collaborators Clean Bandit. Emerging from lockdown in 2020 with a fierce, focused, and feminine fire, Zara arrives with a bold and boundary breaking body of work for her forthcoming international album.Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.



