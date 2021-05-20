Prog Ensemble Linda Cushma's Oxygene8 To Release New Rhino EP





"Tracks with such vulnerability and heart - you can hear it and even more poignantly for me because these are my friends playing so generously and graciously. I was so touched by that every time a track came in. I am awake thinking tonight of international friends, family and wishing you and all our world's most vulnerable and endangered beasties safety and calm. This music is our gift to you." -



Oxygene8 features bassist and vocalist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The RHINO collaboration was conceived at the height of the pandemic, during the first quarantine, with all of life-human & beast-scrambling for safety and security. The project took on the soundtrack of the times."Tracks with such vulnerability and heart - you can hear it and even more poignantly for me because these are my friends playing so generously and graciously. I was so touched by that every time a track came in. I am awake thinking tonight of international friends, family and wishing you and all our world's most vulnerable and endangered beasties safety and calm. This music is our gift to you." - Linda CushmaOxygene8 features bassist and vocalist Linda Cushma (USA), best known for her work with this experimental ensemble. The project also features guitarist Federico Miranda (Costa Rica), co-founder of the Costa Rican rock band Gandhi & Baula Music, promoting environmental conservation & awareness through music; Tim Alexander, drummer for band PRIMUS, plays tom-toms on the RHINO soundtrack; guitarist Pablo Tato (Spain/UK) is a studio musician that has worked with producers such as Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney, U2) and now resides in London. The RHINO EP mix & magic by Steve Parrish (USA) @ Desert Coast Studio.



