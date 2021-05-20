Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 20/05/2021

Prog Ensemble Linda Cushma's Oxygene8 To Release New Rhino EP

Prog Ensemble Linda Cushma's Oxygene8 To Release New Rhino EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The RHINO collaboration was conceived at the height of the pandemic, during the first quarantine, with all of life-human & beast-scrambling for safety and security. The project took on the soundtrack of the times.

"Tracks with such vulnerability and heart - you can hear it and even more poignantly for me because these are my friends playing so generously and graciously. I was so touched by that every time a track came in. I am awake thinking tonight of international friends, family and wishing you and all our world's most vulnerable and endangered beasties safety and calm. This music is our gift to you." - Linda Cushma

Oxygene8 features bassist and vocalist Linda Cushma (USA), best known for her work with this experimental ensemble. The project also features guitarist Federico Miranda (Costa Rica), co-founder of the Costa Rican rock band Gandhi & Baula Music, promoting environmental conservation & awareness through music; Tim Alexander, drummer for band PRIMUS, plays tom-toms on the RHINO soundtrack; guitarist Pablo Tato (Spain/UK) is a studio musician that has worked with producers such as Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney, U2) and now resides in London. The RHINO EP mix & magic by Steve Parrish (USA) @ Desert Coast Studio.






Most read news of the week
Alan Jackson Will Headline Special Hometown Concert Event
Reach Records Executive Produces "Blue Miracle" Netflix Film Soundtrack
Ariana Grande Weds Fiance Dalton Gomez
Eurovision 2021: First Semi-Final Results
Guns N' Roses Summerfest Concert Rescheduled For September 18 At American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tai Verdes Releases Music Video For 'A-O-K' Ahead Of Album Release
12 Websites Every Art Student Should Know
Lakes Releasing New Album 'Start Again' On July 30, 2021
The Lancasters Release New Single 'Goodnight'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0394120 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0065197944641113 secs