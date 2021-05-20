Luckie Boy Hits Number 10 On The US Top 20 Countdown Show In Hollywood



Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, "Love is the Reason". Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville pop-dance artist, Luckie Boy hit number 10 this week with his "26 Letters" radio single debuting on the official U. S. Top 20 Countdown hosted by Grammy winner, Al Walser. The U. S. Top 20 Countdown is heard each week on thousands of syndicated radio stations from coast to coast and around the world. "26 Letters" was written by Grammy and Dove nominated, twice "Songwriter of the Year" and Nashville hit songwriter Hall of Famer, Thornton Cline."26 Letters" and Luckie Boy have been hailed by music critics all of the world."26 Letters" is one of 2021's breakout hits and Luckie Boy is a rising star," said the Daily Pop News.Hollywood Digest wrote: "26 Letters" is just the jumpstart the world needs to kick off the spring and summer months. It's fun, perky and you can sure dance to it. Luckie Boy and Cline have struck gold once again."Luckie Boy's new single comes off the heels of his two charted number one songs, "Cry Myself to Sleep" and "Hourglass" on the Euro and World charts. In October 2020, Luckie Boy hit number one for three weeks on the Euro Indie Top 100 Music charts and the World Indie Top 100 Music charts with his debut radio single, "Cry Myself to Sleep". His first single remained in the top 5 for seven weeks. In February 2021, "Hourglass" hit number one for three weeks on the Euro and World Top 100 charts.Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, "867-5309" for Tommy Tutone, "Eye of the Tiger" for Survivor, and for other major artists.Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, "Love is the Reason". Cline has been honored with "Songwriter of the Year" twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books. Recently, Cline was inducted into the TSAI Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.



