Jonas Brothers Announce Remember This' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers
are back on the road after the smash success of their "Happiness Begins
" tour in 2019 sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is BACK and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 'Remember This' tour. Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini
will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer.
"We couldn't be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it's that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can't wait to see all their faces soon!!" - Jonas Brothers
Produced by Live Nation, the 44-date tour will kick off in Las Vegas, NV on August 20th, stopping at major cities across the country including San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Houston
before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. Check out the tour announce video with the Jonas Brothers
and Kelsea Ballerini
here.
Leading up to the tour, the Jonas Brothers
will kick off a partnership with NBCUniversal which is inspired by the themes and anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics featuring a unique activation surrounding the band's upcoming single "Remember This." The Jonas Brothers
will debut the new song on the first night of the U.S. Track & Field Trials on Friday, June 18, between 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC, roughly one month before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23. "Remember This" will tell an Olympic-inspired story with athlete imagery and will feature a special message from the Jonas Brothers.
In addition to the debut of the song, the Jonas Brothers
will make their first-ever performance of "Remember This" within NBCUniversal's coverage of the Games this summer. The in-Games version of the single will include new lyrics inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA.
The partnership surrounding "Remember This" complements the premier of Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers, which was announced earlier this week and will air two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
2021 THE 'REMEMBER THIS' TOUR DATES
Fri Aug 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater
Sat Aug 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater
Wed Aug 25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Sat Aug 28 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*
Mon Aug 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 02 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Fri Sep 03 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 07 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 08 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
Thu Sep 09 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music
Center
Sat Sep 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*
Sun Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music
Theatre
Thu Sep 16 - Nashville, TN
Fri Sep 17 - Nashville, TN
Sat Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music
Midtown*
Tue Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music
Center
Wed Sep 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music
Center
Fri Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Sep 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Tue Sep 28 - Saratoga
Springs, NY - Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
Wed Sep 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Fri Oct 01 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Sat Oct 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Oct 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Oct 06 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sat Oct 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Oct 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music
Pavilion
Fri Oct 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amp
Sat Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 19 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Oct 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Oct 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date.