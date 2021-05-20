Jonas Brothers Announce Remember This' Tour





*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road after the smash success of their " Happiness Begins " tour in 2019 sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is BACK and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 'Remember This' tour. Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer."We couldn't be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it's that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can't wait to see all their faces soon!!" - Jonas BrothersProduced by Live Nation, the 44-date tour will kick off in Las Vegas, NV on August 20th, stopping at major cities across the country including San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Houston before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. Check out the tour announce video with the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini here.Leading up to the tour, the Jonas Brothers will kick off a partnership with NBCUniversal which is inspired by the themes and anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics featuring a unique activation surrounding the band's upcoming single "Remember This." The Jonas Brothers will debut the new song on the first night of the U.S. Track & Field Trials on Friday, June 18, between 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC, roughly one month before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23. "Remember This" will tell an Olympic-inspired story with athlete imagery and will feature a special message from the Jonas Brothers.In addition to the debut of the song, the Jonas Brothers will make their first-ever performance of "Remember This" within NBCUniversal's coverage of the Games this summer. The in-Games version of the single will include new lyrics inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA.The partnership surrounding "Remember This" complements the premier of Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers, which was announced earlier this week and will air two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.2021 THE 'REMEMBER THIS' TOUR DATESFri Aug 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Park TheaterSat Aug 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Park TheaterWed Aug 25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreFri Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*Sat Aug 28 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*Mon Aug 30 - Auburn, WA - White River AmphitheatreWed Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply AmphitheatreThu Sep 02 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterFri Sep 03 - West Valley City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreSun Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreTue Sep 07 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreWed Sep 08 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | SummerfestThu Sep 09 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music CenterSat Sep 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*Sun Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreTue Sep 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music TheatreThu Sep 16 - Nashville, TNFri Sep 17 - Nashville, TNSat Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown*Tue Sep 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterWed Sep 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music CenterFri Sep 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark StadiumSat Sep 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake AmphitheatreSun Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at LakeviewTue Sep 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterWed Sep 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY TheatreFri Oct 01 - Boston, MA - Fenway ParkSat Oct 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterTue Oct 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts CenterWed Oct 06 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star LakeThu Oct 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T PavilionSat Oct 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachSun Oct 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube LiveTue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekWed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionFri Oct 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place AmpSat Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreSun Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreTue Oct 19 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain AmphitheatreThu Oct 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPFri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis PavilionSat Oct 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionTue Oct 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin PavilionWed Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date.



