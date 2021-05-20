Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 20/05/2021

Garbage Premiere New Single 'Wolves'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Wolves," the new single from Garbage's forthcoming seventh studio album No Gods No Masters, is out today; Watch/share its accompanying mixed media video created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor. "Wolves" premiered this morning on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1.

No Gods No Masters, due June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music, is the band's most overtly political and socially-charged album to date. A deluxe version will follow on June 12 featuring covers of classic tracks along with rare Garbage originals. Today's release follows debut single "The Men Who Rule the World" and its accompanying video also produced by Javi.MiAmor as well as the title track, with its video directed by Scott Stuckey and edited by Andy DeLuca. Brooklyn Vegan called the track "anthemic."

"This song reminds me of my younger self, when there were two sides to my personality," says Manson, recalling the old folklore tale about dueling inner wolves. "I hurt so many people in my life, both knowingly and unknowingly, I'm sure. But when you're young and in self-survival mode, much like a baby rattlesnake, you have no idea how strong your venom is. But it has the power to kill. You're just out there having fun. This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be? Are you going to be a cunt, or are you going to be a good force in the world? This is the pop song off the record."

Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995, Garbage has blazed a unique sonic trail, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold.






