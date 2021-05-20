Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience





With cell phones forbidden from the venue this unique interactive stream will be the only way for those outside of the South Florida area to experience this epic post Covid event from the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melrose Media announced today that they are event producing the six-time Grammy award winning genre bending pioneers Black Eyed Peas who are set for an exclusive 4K interactive streaming experience June 11th on BEPLIVE.COM. This show will be the Black Eyed Peas first show in support of their 2020 platinum selling album Translation, which even during the pandemic found success in a series of chart-topping singles, collectively winning numerous award nominations, as well as gold, platinum, and diamond certifications globally and sparking viral TikTok challenges.The concert will not only feature Black Eyed Peas original members will.i.am, Taboo, apl.de.ap in their first live performance with an audience since Covid-19, but will also feature some unique surprises that fans will not want to miss. When asked about the upcoming concert Taboo said, "Doing our first live show with an audience in 14 months is going to be a very emotional experience. We've made it, and our families have made it surviving against the odds to get back on stage in front of a live audience." Melrose Media founders Manuel Molina and Amos Rozenberg added, "We can't wait to give fans around the world this unique interactive 4k streaming experience of the Black Eyed Peas from the safety of their homes." (Purchase Links Below)The live stream of this special concert will be available for those around the world on June 11th using new blockchain streaming platform Eluv.io. Experience a unique BLOCKCHAIN multi view 4k HDR10 LIVESTREAM EVENT brought to you by the Black Eyed Peas and Melrose Media. The film will be produced by Paramax Films and Black Dog Films with Creative Director Christian Lamb of Black Dog Films / Ridley Scott Associates. Enjoy complete freedom to experience your own personal perspective from every angle to immerse yourself into a live concert event from the comfort of your own personal living room. A one of a kind high resolution multi camera event Accessible on Apple TV or Roku, etc.With cell phones forbidden from the venue this unique interactive stream will be the only way for those outside of the South Florida area to experience this epic post Covid event from the Black Eyed Peas. Anyone with a mobile phone, desktop, tablet, Apple TV or Roku TV will be able to stream the show in either HD or 4K in its entirety on June 11th on BEPLIVE.COM. All payments will be accepted, including Crypto currencies to purchase the live streaming.



