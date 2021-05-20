Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 20/05/2021

Rachel Eckroth Shares 'Cooped Up & Bored Blues'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Rachel Eckroth shared the single and visual for "Cooped Up & Bored Blues" which premiered along with an extended feature at MUNDANE Magazine. "Cooped Up & Bored Blues" is the final single from her forthcoming David Garza produced self-titled EP out this Friday, May 21.

In discussing the meaning of the song, Eckroth shared, "This one is sort of a play on the fact that at a certain age you start to realize that the little things in life and family are what really matters. I'm directly referencing myself though, having spent my whole life making music and being an artist and not going the kids and family route. I realized that the dreams I chased mattered less than my family and relationships." She continued, "but at the same time, being ok with the fact that I never wanted to start a family when I still loved making music most of the time."

"Cooped Up & Bored Blues" follows the heartrending ballad, "Ready Go" and tranquil loving ode, "You're The Only Thing."

Similar to the rest of the EP, Garza played the instrumentals on this song giving it a "texas swing" vibe with its electrically amplified stringed instruments and western melody.






