Clint Black's New Circle Network Series Kicks Off A Conversation With Darius Rucker

"Circle Network is honored to partner with legendary country artist Clint New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Opry member and Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black is hosting and co-producing a new series, Talking in Circles with Clint Black, which will premiere on Circle Network on Saturday, May 22 at 10pm ET/9pm CT following Opry Live. The first episode will kick off a conversation with award-winning country artist Darius Rucker. (A trailer clip with photos can be found here)."I've had the best time talking in circles with my guests and so honored they showed up for me," Black said. "I can't wait for our premiere episode to air!"The initial season also features episodes with Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Rodney Crowell, Keb' Mo, John Rich, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner, Trace Adkins and Sara Evans."I have known Clint for years, and we were just two friends chatting about the music business and kinda forgot that the cameras were rolling,'' commented singer-songwriter Sara Evans. "We honestly could have talked for hours."As part of the launch and to celebrate the premiere, Circle will host an exclusive giveaway with various prizes including a complimentary two-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at Nashville's Hutton Hotel plus a pair of tickets with a $50 food and beverage credit for Analog at Hutton Hotel, the music venue where the series was filmed. There will also be a chance to win a haul of Clint Black favorites including Clint's famous Cowboy Coffee, two Clint Black Cowboy Coffee mugs and a brand-new guitar signed by Clint and some of his guests. Entry into the giveaway is made by texting "CLINT BLACK" to 1-615-395-6903 beginning June 1 through June 30."Circle Network is honored to partner with legendary country artist Clint Black for the upcoming Talking in Circles series. Clint will take us inside the minds of musicians and songwriters who make country music what it is today and give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at conversations between artists," said Evan Haiman, Circle Network's SVP of Content.



