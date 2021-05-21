Glass Animals Release Video For "Space Ghost Coast To Coast"





'Space



'Space



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glass Animals today release the endearingly trippy video for their single 'Space Ghost Coast To Coast', taken from their acclaimed third album 'Dreamland' released last year, watch here. The UK band have experienced a huge global rise in support for their single 'Heat Waves', with the original now surpassing 500 million streams, and the band recently released a version of 'Heat Waves' featuring US rap star Iann Dior.'Space Ghost Coast To Coast' was written about Dave's time living in Texas, using a gangsta rap homage to bring a youthful friendship gone wrong to life. The visual for 'Space Ghost Coast To Coast' was directed by Max Siedentopf and once seen, will not be quickly forgotten. As the camera pans high in the sky over the streets of London, an avatar of charismatic lead singer Dave Bayley dances in the streets and on top of buildings, often multiplied, across the city. Eventually stripping off to his pixelated birthday suit, a huge crew of avatar Daves then enjoy a nude dance in the park. Dave says of the video, "Space Ghost is about someone I knew growing up in Texas…we drifted apart when I moved away at 13, but I found out a few years later he did something truly awful. The lyrics of the track are just wondering what makes someone change so much from being an innocent kid to someone who can even consider doing what he did. It talks about how in the 2000's, violent video games and lyrics were blamed by the media for that type of misbehaviour in teenagers…but really I think there were much bigger societal problems at play. The video is a twist on those video games. Every video we have made in the last year has been made in peak lockdown…we had to get creative. In this case, Max came up with the idea that he could film me dancing in the park while sitting in his apartment. He was giving me direction the whole time via phone in my earbuds. It starts there and gets more and more surreal ha."'Space Ghost Coast To Coast' The enigmatic track is taken from 'Dreamland', the band's hugely popular third full-length album which entered UK charts on its opening week at #2 (their highest ever scoring chart position, a massive 21 spots above their last album, Mercury Prize nominated 'How To Be A Human Being') and charted inside the top 10 in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. The album clocked up 100 million streams in its first week of release. Glass Animals have been hugely this past year, with their hit 'Heat Waves' being crowned number 1 on Triple J's Hot 100 - an accolade not given to a UK band since 2009 with previous winners including Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish - receiving a sync placement on FIFA, then an organic Minecraft affiliation whereby the YouTuber LoverFella (2.1M subscribers) rebuilt a Glass Animals fan's base and surprised her with a meet and greet with the band who were waiting inside. Watch back here. Heat Waves' held the #1 spot on the singles chart in Australia for six consecutive weeks (the longest no.1 in 2021 for Australia). It has had over 500 million combined streams and to date, 'Heat Waves' peaked at 2 million daily streams and has received over 22 million views of the video on YouTube. Glass Animals hit a new Spotify monthly listener peak of 18.2 million, surpassing the likes of Tame Impala, Gorillaz, The 1975 and The Strokes.



