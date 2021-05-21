Mipso 2021 US Tour Dates Unveiled





Also today, Mipso releases the official video for the closing track from their new album. Mipso's Libby Rodenbough explains of the song, "'Wallpaper' is about prioritizing your worries. I wrote it about someone I know who I think loses more sleep over presentation than substance." Joseph Terrell adds, "We thought Wallpaper was a perfect last song statement. We created a beautiful little world of our own with this record, which we love, but Wallpaper is like a party favor at the end--don't forget about climate change!"

Look for Mipso to release bonus tracks and additional new videos in the coming weeks and months.



Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013's Dark Holler Pop, North Carolina-bred four piece Mipso have captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic.



Mipso's new self-titled album (released October 16, 2020/Rounder Records), is the highly anticipated follow-up to their beloved 2018 album Edges Run. Mipso arrives as the group's most communally realized work to date-a triumph that's especially remarkable considering they discussed breaking up after the release of Edges Run. But Mipso's members-Wood Robinson, Libby Rodenbough, Jacob Sharp, and Joseph Terrell, each a songwriter and lead singer in the band-doubled down on their commitment to each other.



They emerged with the strongest artistic statement of their career thus far. With finely layered vocal harmonies and spacious arrangements that gently illuminate the idiosyncratic details and refined musicianship at the heart of every song, Mipso furthers the band's ever-growing reputation as a potent musical force. Listen to Mipso's new self-titled album.



Mipso's Current Tour Dates:

JUNE

06 / 24 Huntersville, NC / Historic Rural Hill

06 / 25 Rougemont, NC /

06 / 26 Galax, VA / Blue Ridge

06 / 27 Norfolk, VA / Virginia Arts Festival



JULY

07 / 16 Donnelly, ID / Summer

07 / 17 Whitefish, MT / Under The Big Sky

07 / 25 Steamboat Springs, CO /

07 / 28 Jackson, WY / Teton County Fair

07 / 30 Dillon, CO / Dillon Amphitheatre with Fruition



AUGUST

08 / 22 Plymouth, CA / Midsummer Fairy-Tale



SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

09 / 11 Chattanooga, TN / Moon River

09 / 17 Seattle, WA / Nectar Lounge

09 / 18 Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

09 / 19 Coos Bay, OR / 7 Devils Brewing

09 / 21 Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post

09 / 23 San Francisco, CA / The Chapel

09 / 24 Morro Bay, CA / The Siren

09 / 25 Los Angeles, CA / The Echo

09 / 26 San Diego, CA / Casbah

09 / 28 Flagstaff, AZ / Yucca North

09 / 29

09 / 30 Fort Collins, CO / Venue TBA

10 / 01 Boulder, CO / Fox Theatre

10 / 02 Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater



DECEMBER

12 / 01 Asheville, NC / The

12 / 02 TBA

12 / 03 TBA

12 / 04 Charlottesville, VA / Jefferson Theater

12 / 05 Richmond, VA / Richmond

12 / 07 West Jefferson, NC / Ashe Civic Center

12 / 09 Amagansett, NY / The Stephen Talkhouse

12 / 10 Woodstock, NY / Levon Helm Studio

12 / 11 South Burlington, VT / Higher Ground Ballroom

12 / 12 Cambridge, MA / The Sinclair

12 / 14 Old Saybrook, CT / The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

12 / 16 Brooklyn, NY /

12 / 17 Philadelphia, PA / Milkboy

12 / 18 Philadelphia, PA / Milkboy

