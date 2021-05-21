Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Team Up For Space Jam Single 'We Win'





"It feels so good!" declares the gospel icon before the choir sings.



Space Jam: A New Legacy Official



The unlikely duo has previewed their new collaboration "We Win," which is set to hit streaming services on Friday, May 21. Ahead of its release, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have joined forces on the new single called 'We Win' which finally arrives tonight across all streaming services. It is the first single off the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. On the uplifting anthem, produced by Just Blaze, Baby blesses the gospel-infused track with his holy bars, while Kirk Franklin takes it to church."It feels so good!" declares the gospel icon before the choir sings.Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack arrives July 9, while the animated/live-action film starring LeBron James opens in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.The unlikely duo has previewed their new collaboration "We Win," which is set to hit streaming services on Friday, May 21. Ahead of its release, Franklin has shared a 15-second teaser of the uplifting gospel track, produced by Just Blaze.



